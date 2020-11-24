Thanking those who help others

I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to all our neighbors who make helping others a priority in their lives. Their commitment to service takes on added significance as our communities face this pandemic together. I extend a special salute to our health care heroes, who continue to sacrifice so much to help us get through this crisis. Daily, I am humbled by our Red Cross volunteers, who share of themselves to help the most vulnerable prepare for and recover from life-changing disasters here on Long Island and around the country. This year, following historic wildfires out West and relentless hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, many traveled far from home to deliver hope and help to thousands of families. Thank you to our partners, who share with us a common purpose and community spirit that extends our reach and helps connect more individuals with critical humanitarian support. And thank you to our supporters, who allow the Red Cross to deliver emergency relief 24/7 and 365 days a year. Wishing you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Neela Locel,

South Setauket

Editor’s note: The writer is chief executive officer of the American Red Cross on Long Island.

How do Govs. Andrew M. Cuomo and Phil Murphy of New Jersey plan to enforce the 10-person rule on Thanksgiving ["New virus rules will damage, LI businesses say," News, Nov. 13]? Will they have storm troopers or are they going to rely on neighbors reporting on neighbors?

Veronica Maggi,

Mineola

Voters will trust Trump on vaccine

In his ongoing bickering with President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo espoused that he’d delay the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York until he was assured it was safe by state experts ["Gov: Vaccine must be fair," News, Nov. 16]. Cuomo has said that people don’t trust Trump. Please inform him that more than 73 million voters trust Trump.

Stephen Ryan,

Centereach

MTA must plan cost saving now

There is no denying the significance of the pandemic on Long Island Rail Road ridership. Unfortunately, the powers that be at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority have not proposed any cost-savings measures. Obtaining a $12 billion bailout from the next federal stimulus plan is no substitute for a long-term plan that includes systemic, cost-effective measures. It is high time the honchos realized that hard decisions have to be made.

Paul Kalka,

East Rockaway

Zoom with residents of nursing homes

Family members in nursing homes during the pandemic, to me, are being treated worse then solitary confinement prisoners — with three distinct differences. They have committed no crime, are not allowed any time out of their rooms, even for fresh air, and are not allowed visitors except for medical treatments. This is all done with the "best intentions" for their protection. I believe that being confined to their rooms 24/7 and not allowed visitors results in hopelessness and depression among the residents — and creates concern for their well-being among family members. One suggestion that may slightly help is for the institutions to set aside a "Zoom room," where residents, with the help of an aide, could communicate with their families. Or a laptop could be brought to their room for a Zoom call. This would benefit residents and families by letting them know that they are being cared for and still have hope for the future. The families would be emailed the time of the meeting, password, etc. This small step is a humane step for our most vulnerable.

Joseph Ameres,

Middle Island

Too bad Republicans didn’t speak out

I am a lifelong Republican who never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate until this election. Perhaps if William F.B. O’Reilly had written his op-ed "For GOP, it’s purge or be purged" four years ago, this country would not be in the political mess it is in now. Perhaps if O’Reilly and other influential Republicans who had thought Donald Trump was unfit to be president during the 2016 Republican primaries had spoken out more forcefully against his divisive agenda we would not have the situation we are in today.

Richard Rosener,

Blue Point

William F.B. O’Reilly, I believe, sinks to a stunning low when he paints President Donald Trump’s supporters as a lunatic fringe. It’s so comforting to O’Reilly’s ilk to return to the comfortable bosom of "politics as usual." When Trump said, "What do you have to lose?", I knew that he would win. Now, he must be destroyed and the entire group "purged" because he approaches the problems of our times with fresh ideas? It’s interesting that O’Reilly’s knee-jerk reaction would be socialistic.

Karen Sheerin,

Islip