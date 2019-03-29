TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: Be more proactive about school safety

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, March 31, 2019.

On March 25, 2019, a 10-year-old student brought

On March 25, 2019, a 10-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to Meadow School in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
Print

A 10-year-old brought a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine into a Baldwin elementary school [“Boy took gun to his school,” News, March 26].

The keen observation and quick response of a lunch monitor prevented what could have been another school tragedy.

This incident should remind us all to keep the issue of school safety as the top concern of every district on Long Island.

The fact that a lunch monitor, in this case, investigated suspicious activity demonstrates how important it is for everyone to be involved in school safety and security. However, this is another example of a reactive response to a school safety incident. The student did get into the school with a handgun, and that is a real problem. There needs to be a more proactive approach to school safety.

Jim Kiernan, Holbrook

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Long Island Association president and CEO Kevin Law Ciolli: Kevin Law appointed to MTA board
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Filler: Don't lose sight of Russian meddling
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office O'Reillly: This much I know about Mueller, his investigation
Supporters of congestion pricing -- advocates and transit Marshall: Congestion pricing plan looking more likely
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John's Episcopal Young: The broad strokes of Mueller findings
Dobie: America must retreat from abyss