A 10-year-old brought a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and additional rounds in the magazine into a Baldwin elementary school [“Boy took gun to his school,” News, March 26].

The keen observation and quick response of a lunch monitor prevented what could have been another school tragedy.

This incident should remind us all to keep the issue of school safety as the top concern of every district on Long Island.

The fact that a lunch monitor, in this case, investigated suspicious activity demonstrates how important it is for everyone to be involved in school safety and security. However, this is another example of a reactive response to a school safety incident. The student did get into the school with a handgun, and that is a real problem. There needs to be a more proactive approach to school safety.

Jim Kiernan, Holbrook