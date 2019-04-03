Letter: #MeToo might be going too far

Pendulums can swing widely, and there was a time the world wasn’t favorable to women. As a woman of some age, I have had many experiences when I wasn’t heard or respected, so I welcomed the #MeToo movement. But how far will this pendulum swing before it can return to the center? I believe hugs are therapeutic. If I were a man, would I have to worry about being charged with sexual harassment these days?

Lucy Flores, formerly a member of the Nevada Assembly, said she was traumatized when Joe Biden, behind her, put his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair and kissed the top of her head [“Biden team blasts ‘trolls’ for scrutiny,” News, April 2].

Really? That traumatized her? If any body contact is so disturbing, she had better stay out of crowded elevators.

Some religions do not allow touching between men and women other than husband and wife. Is that where we’re heading?

That thought makes me sad. I think I need a hug.

Clare Worthing,

Wantagh

Fired teacher should blame herself

My husband and I laughed as we read the statement by the teacher in Bellport who was fired after a student obtained a photo of her topless [“Teacher: I’ll sue over being fired,” News, April 2].

Lauren Miranda, 25, is quoted as saying, “My future has been condemned because I am a female, with female breasts, seen in a mild selfie.”

I beg to differ. She was let go because she took off her shirt, snapped a picture and then transmitted it to another teacher she was dating.

Please explain to us less informed, older generations how your students are supposed to take you seriously and how you are supposed to be an effective teacher after students have seen your “mild selfie”? You were right about one thing: Your career probably is ruined, and that is the price for extremely poor judgment.

Mary Ludwig,

Massapequa

Editor’s note: The writer, an educational consultant, is a former public school teacher.

Skeptical about congestion tolls

I write as a regular visitor to Manhattan. I would argue that congestion pricing is an example of a governor and mayor with national ambitions putting their own interests ahead of those of hardworking New Yorkers. They’re trying to attract the attention of people concerned with air pollution and traffic in big cities [“$1B for LIRR in congestion pricing deal,” News, March 29].

Congestion pricing is punitive, making drivers pay for what is free now. The toll will be a sham tax that unjustly penalizes low-income New Yorkers. The argument that congestion pricing is parallel policy with the Green New Deal is false. People drive to Manhattan because they have no choice, unless they want to pay high railroad fares, and deal with dirty trains and unruly passengers.

I believe the toll will not reduce traffic in Manhattan, will not clean our environment and will not speed up bus commutes.

Peter Beklian,

Massapequa Park

State spending rises, and residents pay

The new state budget calls for increased spending for many things, including schools [“$3B in NY aid for LI school districts,” News, April 2].

The budget comes with a sounds-good permanent 2 percent limit on property tax increases, but it also comes with congestion pricing for part of Manhattan — which could mean higher tolls for other crossings, too — and a raise for the governor (after state lawmakers got theirs on Jan. 1).

Long Island doesn’t have among the highest property taxes by accident. Now we read that more than 1,200 Suffolk County workers made more than $200,000 in 2018 [“Suffolk Gov’t $200G earners way up in 2018,” News, April 2].

Our officials and the highest-paid unions used to work for the citizens. It looks like we now work for them.

Gary Maksym,

Massapequa

Change the teen culture of violence

The March 29 letter “Be more proactive about school safety,” written about a 10-year-old boy who brought a loaded handgun into a Baldwin school, missed the point.

Everyone seems to ignore the lack of effort made by parents and educators to change the deep values and attitudes about violence in our society.

How many students come to school with violent games loaded on their smartphones or computers? Shooter games are among the most popular video games, along with fighting and role-playing games that feature violence as ways to advance.

To become more proactive about school violence, parents and educators must work together to change the social values attached to violence in all forms, no matter how harmless those games appear. What do we say to the hundreds of students and teachers who have had to deal with serious violence in their schools? True proactive efforts would address our attitudes on violence more realistically.

Jim Incorvaia,

Westbury

Editor’s note: The writer teaches at Harborfields High School.