Letter: Perspectives on Biden-style affection

I am no psychologist, but I play one at the coffee shop. This issue of Joe Biden and his unwelcomed gestures has to be looked at in a generational and cultural light [“Biden: ‘I’ll be ‘more mindful,’ ” News, April 4].

None of the women have claimed he was a predator or that he sexually harassed them. It is that he violated their personal space and made them feel uncomfortable.

I believe this is an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement in which many gestures are under scrutiny. I would ask about the women making the complaints: What was your upbringing like? Did your father pick you up and toss you in the air and tell you he loved you? Did you find comfort in being hugged by friends?

These questions are not to accuse anyone, but to understand why the women felt uncomfortable about Biden’s actions. He is from another time and generation, and I know, because I am from the same generation.

Anthony Bruno,

Babylon

I just finished watching an episode of the miniseries “Jesus” on the History Channel. Jesus cured many people with the laying on of hands. I couldn’t help thinking that if he did that today, he would probably be accused of inappropriate touching or making someone “uncomfortable.”

Elaine Harrison,

Eastport

Grateful for reforms on criminal justice

New York just took a major step toward creating a more fair and equitable justice system by reforming our pretrial laws [“A remarkable three months in Albany,” Editorial, April 2].

I applaud the State Senate and Assembly for addressing the crisis of mass incarceration and moving New York State forward. The old bail and discovery laws discriminated against low-income people and people of color. They allowed prosecutors and district attorneys to rack up easy convictions through predatory plea deals, and caused countless people to lose jobs and apartments because they couldn’t afford bail.

Our elected leaders have set New York on the right track. They resisted the “dangerousness” measures being pushed by self-serving district attorneys, which would have further embedded racial biases in the legal system. I hope we can build on these important reforms and finally eliminate money bail once and for all. I am grateful and inspired.

Jeanette Walowitz,

Great Neck

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer leader with Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a social justice organization.

Please, it’s too much information

Hilaria Baldwin decided to share a very personal and heartbreaking experience with the world when she told followers on Instagram Thursday that she might be suffering a miscarriage [“Possible miscarriage for Baldwins,” Flash!, April 5].

Why? With social media, people are too quick to share every single event in their lives, good or bad. Again, why? Some things need to be private. This doesn’t mean she or any woman should be stigmatized because of a miscarriage. A miscarriage is nature’s way of saying something is wrong. When one reports every single event or thought, it opens one to negative comment or bullying.

My heart goes out to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin; but please, and this is for everyone, limit what you post on social media. We really don’t need to know.

Valerie Romeo,

Bayport

NY should stay strong against oil drilling

Newsday’s March 21 editorial “Climate change is here now” tells of a court decision to invalidate federal leases for oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, based on the Department of Interior’s dubious claim that fossil-fuel extraction would not affect greenhouse gas emissions. Besides contributing to climate change, these activities also threaten marine life directly through seismic blasting and could devastate Long Island’s fishery and tourism industries should an oil spill occur.

New York’s Assembly and Senate passed bills to prohibit these activities. Six states have enacted bans: New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida, Oregon and California. However, state bans have no jurisdiction beyond 3 miles offshore.

New York State’s efforts were further reinforced when a federal judge ruled March 29 that a Trump administration executive order to revoke a ban on new leases for drilling in the Arctic and North Atlantic was unlawful and will remain in effect.

Unfortunately, these decisions will be appealed. It is more important than ever for New York public officials to support these court decisions and protect the environmental and economic resources of Long Island.

Kay Bromberg,

Roslyn Heights

Editor’s note: The writer is vice president of the Coalition to Save Hempstead Harbor, an advocacy organization.