I find President Donald Trump’s pronouncements about a new and better-than-Obamacare plan puzzling [“Trump says he never sought health care vote before 2020,” News, April 4].

Why must we wait until the 2020 election to see it? We are told senators are working on it. Does that mean Trump and the GOP lied with their promise to “repeal and replace”? Of course they did. There never has been a GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, despite eight years to concoct one.

If the new plan is better than Obamacare, why do Republicans think Democrats would oppose it? And if Republicans do not retake the House of Representatives, does that mean we won’t get to see their better plan? What happens to all those people who would lose their health care if Obamacare is declared unconstitutional?

A bigger and better plan is Medicare for all. We hear from Republicans about how expensive it would be, and we would, God forbid, have to raise taxes. What is left out is that you would not have to purchase health insurance or receive it through your employer. For most people, that would be a plus. A further benefit is that big corporations would finally have to pay their fair share, rather than forcing taxpayers to pay into Medicaid.

Joe Squerciati,

Hicksville

President Donald Trump must think people are idiots. It’s so apparent what his new health care strategy is all about. He wants to hold us hostage until the 2020 election, and then he will tell us of the wonderful new plan he has [“Delay on health care plan,” News, April 3]. Does he really think we’ll believe him? Wake up people, there’s no plan.

Doris Schneider,

Flanders