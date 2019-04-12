TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Arabs rejected UN's offer of territory in 1947

Reader letters to Newsday for Friday, April 12, 2019.

Tourists visit the Saar Falls in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on March 26, 2019. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JALAA MAREY

By Newsday Readers
Lane Filler’s April 10 column, “When land is at stake, might rules,” is correct in stating that nearly every country has been conquered and peopled by those who were stronger than their predecessors, citing America, China and nations of Europe. He could have listed every country. However, in discussing Israel he, like so many media commentators, does not mention that the United Nations offered land for an Arab state in 1947 while at the same time offering an area for Jews.

Instead, Arabs rejected the offer and chose to form a coalition, including Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Iraq, to invade the new state of Israel in 1948. The Jews, with limited arms and no real training, defeated the fully armed forces of the combined Arab nations.

The Jews offered peace following this war — as well as after wars started by Arab nations in 1956, 1967, the Yom Kippur War, etc. Each time, the Palestinians and Arab nations declined peace while declaring their intention to wipe Israel off the face of the map.

At what point does it become obvious that these people have no interest to make peace with Israel?

Hal Lewis,

  Long Beach

Don’t forget PA work at Ground Zero

Your April 7 news story “Memorial to the suffering,” about the delivery of heavy slabs to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, described a ramp to Ground Zero once used “by iron workers, machine operators and FDNY recovery workers.”

It should be noted that hundreds of Port Authority employees and retirees took part in the efforts to recover remains of 84 co-workers and others who died on 9/11 and to bring closure to their families.

As a retired Port Authority police inspector, I was among the recovery workers. Many participants have suffered from the ill effects at the site, and many have succumbed. Their sacrifices should not be ignored.

Kenneth D. Honig,

  North Bellmore

By Newsday Readers

