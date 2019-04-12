TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: Ethics board doesn't reflect all residents

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks during a

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks during a rally in Great Neck on March 31, 2019. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Newsday Readers
Print

In reading about Nassau County’s financial disclosure rules, I was dismayed to discover that the five members of the Board of Ethics, each appointed to five-year terms, are all men [“Digital financial disclosure a step to cut Nassau abuse,” News, March 30].

Don’t get me wrong, I am a strong proponent of measures to limit corruption and create greater transparency in government. However, if you want people to have confidence in our governmental institutions and you want those institutions to function effectively, they must reflect the communities they serve.

The board advises county officials on issues of ethics. In this era of #MeToo, there is growing awareness that even well-intentioned people often don’t understand the context of power that allows for the mistreatment of members of certain groups, including women, people of color, LGBTQ individuals and more.

There also is strong research that the best decision-making is done by groups that are heterogeneous, so we would be best served by a board whose members bring diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Until entities such as the board no longer embody the old-boy network, they will be unable to fully and effectively do what the legislature has empowered them to do, and they will not inspire the confidence of those they are intended to serve.

Rebecca Katz-White,

Roslyn Heights

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Kevin Thomas, Democratic candidate for New York State Marshall: Kevin Thomas vs. anti-vaxxers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as wife Raviv: More power for Netanyahu
O'Reilly: No way to run elections in NY
New York Attorney General Tish James visited the Marshall: AG James pays a visit to LI
Tourists visit the Saar Falls in the Israeli-annexed Filler: When land is at stake, might rules
Democratic presidential hopeful Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at Young: Dems must recognize this problem