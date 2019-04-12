TODAY'S PAPER
Opinion

Letter: Keep a careful eye on funds for the LIRR

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, April 14, 2019.

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, center, with from left, Senators Kevin Thomas, Monica Martinez, Todd Kaminsky, Anna Kaplan, John Brooks, and James Gaughran discuss the State Budget passed and its positive impact on Long Island on April 2, 2019 in Garden City. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) has been a supporter of riders of the Long Island Rail Road. However, in your April 4 news story “Dems celebrate budget,” he was quoted as saying, “We’re going to account for every penny and ensure greater oversight .  .  . [so] that money goes to the railroad, not a bloated bureaucracy.”

Um, yeah, he doesn’t think the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is a bloated bureaucracy? Now I’m worried.

Ralph Castiglione,

  Farmingville

