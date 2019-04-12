Letter: Keep a careful eye on funds for the LIRR

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) has been a supporter of riders of the Long Island Rail Road. However, in your April 4 news story “Dems celebrate budget,” he was quoted as saying, “We’re going to account for every penny and ensure greater oversight . . . [so] that money goes to the railroad, not a bloated bureaucracy.”

Um, yeah, he doesn’t think the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is a bloated bureaucracy? Now I’m worried.

Ralph Castiglione,

Farmingville