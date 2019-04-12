Letter: Reassess U.S. role in Afghanistan

The April 11 editorial “Noble sacrifice in an unending war” mourned Marine Cpl. Robert Hendriks of Locust Valley, who was among three reservists killed April 8 in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan.

Like Cpl. Hendriks, I served in the Marines in the 2nd Batallion, 25th Marine Regiment in Garden City. And though now retired, I taught for many years at his high school in Locust Valley.

I say enough is enough. As we did during the Vietnam War, we must reassess our military role in Afghanistan. We have seen too many funerals for our people in uniform. The soldiers and their families deserve better.

William Ober,

Huntington