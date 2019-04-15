Letter: No trouble wearing MAGA hat at work

As an engineer for the state Department of Transportation, I have worn my “Make America Great Again” hat in the office in Hauppauge often, and so far not a single person has said anything about it. Mostly, people give me positive reactions and thumbs up. Only once did I receive a surprised look; it was from a woman at the union hall. I’m not sure whether it was aimed at me or the hat. I smiled and went on my way.

Suffolk County Community College, which told one of its groundskeepers not to wear his MAGA hat on the job, needs to chill out [“SCCC Trump fan wants to hang on to his hat,” News, April 11].

James B. Calfa,

Mastic Beach

School used tamer version of ‘Chicago’

The production of “Chicago” presented by students at Bay Shore High School was a wonderful staging of a Broadway classic. I saw the show with my wife on opening night and was blown away by the production.

Our students used the high school version, which is an age-appropriate version of the original. When older elementary students saw highlights from the show, our drama department took further precautions to ensure it was age-appropriate. They changed certain scenes and language, including restaging scenes that would typically utilize weapons and replacing kissing with hugging.

The production of “Chicago” was consistent with the norms and sensibilities of our community, which is always very supportive of the arts. I have heard nothing but positive comments from our theater parents and community. In fact, we have received many notes from audience members who loved the production.

There always will be people who do not see things the same way, and that’s OK [“High school musical was raunchy,” Just Sayin’, April 13]. They are entitled to their opinion about their theater experience.

I fully support our drama department and our student performers. We consider our students to be young adults who are sophisticated enough to understand satire when they see it and perform it.

Joseph C. Bond,

Bay Shore

Editor’s note: The writer is superintendent of the Bay Shore school district.

Anti-abortion film a powerful true story

The movie “Unplanned,” about a Planned Parenthood clinic director who suffers a crisis of conscience and becomes an anti-abortion activist, is in theaters, but Newsday has not reviewed it [“Abortion film should be in more theaters,” Just Sayin’, April 6]. If you look at the “Now Playing” capsule reviews in Newsday, you won’t find it. It’s mentioned only in the theater listings.

The film debuted at No. 5 at box offices nationally in its first weekend, March 29-31, and was No. 8 a week later.

Because of the subject matter, the movie has faced challenges in placing ads or obtaining promotional interviews for its lead actress, Ashley Bratcher, who plays protagonist Abby Johnson, except from conservative media outlets.

I saw the film and thought it was one woman’s powerful true story that we have a right to see. I believe the movie industry, media and others are trying to silence Johnson’s brave story. Some censorship is obvious; this type of censorship is more sleight of the hand.

Dennis Greeley,

Freeport

I read about the movie describing the change of belief of a former Planned Parenthood worker. I, too, had a change of heart on abortion.

As a young nurse I cared for a 13-year-old delivering a baby fathered by her father. I also comforted a 19-year-old woman after a hysterectomy and colostomy done to save her life after a botched illegal abortion.

The procedure is not done for most women for frivolous reasons. This country has a very black-and-white view of this issue.

We need to make birth control a natural expectation for all and keep abortion safe for those choose it. Many who claim to be pro-life fight furiously to deny access to birth control as well. What hypocrisy.

Mary A. Negra,

East Setauket

Consider chemical castration for rapists

The negotiated sentence of 10 years of probation and loss of his teaching license for a former teacher who pleaded guilty to raping a student starting when she was 14 is a travesty and a joke [“Teacher enters guilty plea in rape of student,” News, April 9].

The penalty demeans any woman who has been the victim of rape and unwanted sexual advances. This is a too-common slap on the wrist to sex offenders because they will not stop. What about the safety of our schoolchildren?

I say a reasonable solution is chemical castration, in which a court could order treatments to reduce male testosterone. It is allowed in at least seven states and is being considered in Oklahoma. This punishment might be the deterrent that stops repeat offenses.

Some people might object, but what about the lifelong mental anguish and turmoil inflicted on victims? This former teacher needs to be punished for his heinous crime. As a survivor of sexual abuse, I can tell you that the memories do not go away, and I am 67 years old.

Marion Bilello,

Glen Cove