Letter: Council districts would divide Islip

As a Town of Islip resident, I read with interest about Supervisor Angie Carpenter’s testimony in federal court regarding a lawsuit seeking councilmanic districts [“Supervisor testifies on town voting rights,” News, April 24]. Residents now have four council members to approach rather than one. Council districts could limit residents’ access to all members.

For example, any resident can now contact Councilman John Cochrane, a Navy veteran, and discuss veterans issues with him. But what if the council member in my district has no experience with veterans affairs? How long will I have to wait for a response?

The real point, however, is this: Would separate elected district officials further advance our democratic process and truly make us one community?

I believe the lawsuit advances separatism rather than unity. Districts could cause elected officials to compete with one another for town resources instead of reaching consensus on what is in Islip’s collective interest. We are all residents of one town. On our U.S. currency is the Latin phrase “E pluribus unum,” from many one. Let us keep it that way!

Patricia Howlett,

West Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is a lawyer specializing in veterans and elder law issues.

Quintyne building a community treasure

I really appreciated the story about the Irwin S. Quintyne Building in Amityville [“Firm to check framework in town building,” News, April 24].

So much good community work goes on in that building. It is home to the Town of Babylon’s Department of Human Services, archives and a food pantry, as well as after-school and summer academic support programs for students. I am happy to hear it is getting the attention it deserves.

The Quintyne Building is named after a man who dedicated his life to working for the North Amityville community. The Department of Human Services is now headed by Madeline A. Quintyne, a daughter of Mr. Quintyne, who is carrying on that good work.

Pamela C. Robinson Allen,

Amityville

Editor’s note: The writer is a volunteer at the Quintyne center.