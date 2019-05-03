Letters: Too little offered for vegetarians

Too little offered for vegetarians

This is Long Island Restaurant Week, and I am simply amazed at the dearth of choices available to vegetarian diners [“Grand prix fare,” exploreLI, April 25].

Menu after menu reveals choices galore with beef, veal, chicken and seafood. A look at offerings at restaurants in my area (of which there are about 15 with published menus) revealed, perhaps, a total of five main courses suited to vegetarians. Even Italian restaurants, which could easily add pasta primavera, eggplant parmigiana or ravioli to restaurant week menus, typically had no vegetarian entrees. It seems that vegetarians are simply not welcome at Long Island restaurants.

Gordon Lewis, New Hyde Park

State pension fund must sustain itself

The writer of the letter “Pension fund should get out of fossil fuels” has either forgotten or does not know that the trustee of New York State’s pension fund acts in a fiduciary manner [Just Sayin’, April 27]. Any losses in these funds must by statute be made up by raising taxes to maintain the viability of the funds. As good an idea as sustainable energy is, fossil fuels will be needed for the foreseeable future.

Roy J. Sperrazza, Fort Salonga

Editor’s note: The writer, a retired public school teacher, is a participant in the state pension fund.

Lots to consider before college

The “Pre-college checklist” [exploreLI, May 1] was good, but didn’t mention several things that teens should consider:

Investigate options for maintaining physical wellness, such as the college fitness center, intramural sports, etc.

Determine how to improve your spiritual life through local houses of worship, prayer groups or on-campus services.

Determine where you will eat and how you will maintain a healthy diet.

Think about how you will handle your social life, especially parties and exposure to alcohol and drugs.

College is preparation for life, and attention to these matters could be important.

Mark Langholz, Brightwaters