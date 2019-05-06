I was sickened and saddened to read about yet another senseless school assassination of two promising young students at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte [“Cops: Student saved lives tackling gunman,” News, May 2]. It seems not a week goes by when we don’t hear of these horrendous shootings at schools and at workplaces.

When will this insanity end? I am afraid never. What happened to the days when the most you had to worry about at college were your grades? Politicians will take advantage of this situation and cry out for gun control and justice, but how do you battle insanity?

My heart bleeds for the families of Riley Howell and Ellis R. Parlier, who were killed, and the four who were wounded. Howell, who tackled the shooting suspect, was a true hero. I know his family will hear those words many times, yet it does not ease their pain. I hope the full weight of the law comes down on the suspect.

Donna Skjeveland, Holbrook

Where is federal fiscal restraint?

Thanks to columnist William F. B. O’Reilly for recognizing what I think most citizens would consider runaway spending [“Our reckless spending spree,” Opinion, May 3].

Plans for infrastructure spending of $2 trillion on top of promises of free college, free health care, the Green New Deal, increases in Social Security and Medicare? There has to be a limit.

Any chance we can bring back Bill Clinton, Newt Gingrich and a Republican Congress to put us back on a more responsible financial path the way they did in the 1990s?

John McKeown, Massapequa Park

55-percenters still will pay too much

I am among the 55 percent of Nassau County residents whose assessed values have decreased [“Bill would phase in new assessments,” News, May 1].

That means I have been paying far too much for far too long. A phase-in of my reduction will mean that I will continue to pay too much for that period. How will we 55-percenters be compensated for that? Theoretically, if I grieve every year during the phase-in, I should be successful. Will you suspend grievances for the 55-percenters? It’s time to make this right. Just do it.

Kevin Lowry, Oceanside

Neighbors need help during PGA tourney

When a major golf tournament was held at Bethpage State Park a few years ago, I was unable to get to my house without showing my license to police officers on Old Bethpage Road. Sometimes 10 cars lined up as drivers tried to turn onto Round Swamp Road toward my street. Many drivers would be turned away, and it could take 20 minutes to get through.

I fear a repeat of the same situation when the PGA Championship comes to the park next week [“Tiger’s win heats up Bethpage Black,” Sports, April 21].

I was told by police the last time that tournament passes would be issued to homeowners to put on our dashboards so they would know we are residents and could wave us through. But after calling local and state police and a tournament official, I got no satisfaction. Long story short, I will have to wait in line with everyone else. Someone is making money from this tournament and inconveniencing those who live in the neighborhood. This is unacceptable.

Barbie Phillips, Old Bethpage

Don’t wait to fix Social Security, Medicare

One of America’s current “gathering storms” does not require predictions, nor will it come in the form of a sneak military attack. It is the impending depletion of Medicare and Social Security funds [“Shaky fiscal futures,” News, April 23].

Like students who delay tackling inevitable problems before time runs out, our politicians in Washington pander to constituents to obtain enough votes to stay in power. It is difficult for politicians to conceptualize problems that might not reach a crisis until they are long out of office, but address it they must.

If left to go bankrupt, these will have serious political, social and economic repercussions for the vast majority of Americans. Officeholders truly concerned about their constituents and country need to stop kicking the can.

Lowell Wolf, Levittown

Soft anti-Semitism is hard to fight

Cathy Young’s column “All should reject enablers of prejudice” [Opinion, April 30] is both welcome and inadequate.

She rightly condemns anti-Semitism on the far right and far left, citing examples of each, and she correctly points to the violence that is typically associated with the alt-right brand of anti-Semitism, as in the synagogue shootings in Poway, California, and Pittsburgh.

This is the easy part. What thinking, morally grounded person doesn’t condemn murder?

It is harder to take on the anti-Semitism of the far left, but Young does, citing the hideous syndicated cartoon in the international print edition of The New York Times and the far left’s cloaking of anti-Semitism in the guise of criticism of Israel.

But this soft anti-Semitism, by its very nature, is more difficult to fight and can infect generations through the political process, social media and higher education. It is easy to condemn all forms of bigotry, harder politically to narrow that criticism and thus take on specific ideas and practitioners of that bigotry.

Christine Mullaney, Garden City