Letter: Aftershocks of the Mueller report

The headline of the May 2 editorial says, “Nation needs to hear straight from Mueller.” May I point out, the nation has 448 pages of the special counsel’s findings to read and make its own judgments. This nonsense has gone on far too long and at far too much expense to the taxpayer.

Kevin Harrington, Medford

Newsday’s editorial correctly reports the need to hear from special counsel Robert Mueller to secure honest answers about President Donald Trump’s actions regarding Russia and the 2016 election. But after reading Mueller’s report, tracking those who have been convicted or pleaded guilty, and then viewing Attorney General William Barr’s testimony in the Senate, one thing is clear: Our president’s life has been one of little ethical, moral and legal integrity.

The fact that he leads a concerted effort to normalize his personal and professional tendencies is sobering, as is seeing their impact on our cherished ways of life. Thanks to Trump, the times when Americans saw the benefit of taking the high road are gone. While some may say good riddance, I think this saddens many of us.

This has nothing to do with left or right. When folks — no matter who — ignore the rule of law, lie or won’t answer inquiries under oath, or resist subpoenas, history tells us such behavior does not turn out well. Only the hard-core can believe such actions benefit our democracy no matter what. Other presidents endured such trials, but dealt with them under the watchful eye of the law. Why should the Trump administration be any different?

Joe Cauchi, Garden City

I turned on the TV the to watch Rep. Jerrold Nadler’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Mueller report. I noticed a tub of chicken sitting on a table. I first thought it might be a meeting on the Democrats’ new economic proposal to help the middle class — you know, “a chicken in every pot.”

I find it was about making fun of the attorney general.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nadler had the chance to take the lead in fighting foreign countries’ intervention in U.S. affairs. Instead, all we got was the bird.

Philip Nicholas, Port Jefferson

With the release of the Mueller report and all its damning information on President Donald Trump and allies who helped him get into office, it’s time to fully consider impeachment. This is a president who each day acts more unprofessional and whose actions repeatedly don’t represent the country he’s supposed to be the face of.

Despite what Trump and his attorney general have claimed, Mueller indicated that there was enough to indict the president if it weren’t for Department of Justice policy against doing so.

Alexa Dickerson, Middle Island

We have a huge problem at our Southern border, mass shootings and measles outbreaks of a magnitude we haven’t seen in 50 years.

So, yes, let’s continue spending heavily to investigate President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Mueller report.

We have serious problems. Enough of this. To all of our representatives, start doing what you are paid to do.

Janice Kwas, St. James

With all due respect, the editorial regarding William Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee was complete nonsense.

He was clear as a bell that there was no collusion or obstruction that needs to be pursued. The editorial, like what we hear from Democrats, tells us the grass is not green, it’s purple.

Frank Del, Queens Village

After Attorney General Jeff Sessions was jettisoned, President Donald Trump picked William Barr for the job. In 2018, Barr had submitted a long dissertation suggesting that a sitting president should never be indicted.

So it comes as no surprise that Barr twisted conclusions in the special counsel’s exhaustive 448-page report before it was publicly released. Mueller sent a letter to Barr expressing his concerns at the time and only now we learn of that.

Mueller, a lifelong Republican, should be required to testify so that Americans can know whether their president is fit for office based on the narrow, but serious issues Mueller investigated thoroughly for two years.

Robert Mays, Freeport