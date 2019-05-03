TODAY'S PAPER
Letter: Dueling views on bag fees

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, May 5, 2019.

A shopper walks with paper bags outside Trader Joe's in Westbury. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
We do not need to be nickel-and-dimed on plastic or paper bags [“5¢ paper bags will change habits,” Editorial, April 24]. What we need is for people to act responsibly. People should not be charged extra for bags for groceries or anything we buy. Those who choose to dispose of plastic or paper bags by dropping them in the street should be fined. That’s where you can make your money.

We see bottles, cans, wrappers, socks, rags, oil and antifreeze on residential streets. All of these are harmful when they block sewers, get into our water system or poison small animals. No one pays a penalty for the litter, yet those who purchase items have to pay a fee for responsibly carrying away their purchases.

Julie L. Newman, West Babylon

Your editorial was one of the best I have read regarding charging a nickel fee for single-use plastic and paper shopping bags. I have been a reusable-bag advocate for 10 years.

When Suffolk started charging a nickel fee for one-use bags, I saw people carrying armfuls of groceries, dropping them along the way and also carrying piles of clothing from department stores to avoid a five-cent fee. Now I see people carrying reusable bags into stores as a matter of fact, proving that a fee will change habits.

Carol Krupinski, Plainview

