If you believe Democrats in Congress want to see the president’s tax returns simply to ascertain whether his tax legislation unduly benefited him, there’s a bridge in Brooklyn for sale [“Firm ‘no’ on release of Trump taxes,” News, May 7].

If that were the case, then why do they want to see corporate and personal returns going back 10 years? There is no law requiring the release of the president’s tax returns. And any undue benefit for 2017’s tax law changes will not be known by looking at transactions from past years.

Nelson Hunter,

Greenlawn

President Donald Trump said he has been “the most transparent president and administration in the history of our country by far.”

I take issue with his assessment of himself. Why, Mr. President, are you unwilling to release your tax returns? Why, Mr. President, are you so secretive about your business dealings with foreign entities? And why, Mr. President, are you unwilling to tell about your private meetings with Vladimir Putin?

If these are some examples of your transparency, I shudder to think of what you consider to be secret.

Michael Zisner,

Bethpage

Islanders lost their home-ice advantage

Thanks to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for nothing! He negated home-ice advantage for the Islanders by requiring them to stage second-round playoff games at the Barclays Center. The Carolina Hurricanes players were very happy to play in Brooklyn, as former Islander and current Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan told Newsday [“De Haan: Islanders’ home edge voided,” Sports, May 2].

Bettman to the penalty box for interference.

Philip J. Guarino,

Islip Terrace

Wary of PSEG’s new electric meters

PSEG Long Island’s higher price for peak-period electric use is unfair to ratepayers who are at home during normal weekday working hours [“The power of smart meters,” News, May 6]. Some are retired, some have medical conditions. As such, we maintain the temperature at comfortable levels in winter and summer. We should be automatically exempted from the scheme.

Richard M, Frauenglass,

Huntington

As far as the consumer side goes, my rate for electricity is cheap, and with smart usage, my bill is already minimal. I have no interest in saving money during peak electric usage periods because I don’t think it would amount to much.

However, I do have an interest in not increasing fixed electric-utility delivery charges!

The cost of the smart meters will be added to the delivery charges in our bills, but they will never go away, even after the meters are paid for. These delivery charges never go down.

Say no to smart meters.

Jon Gagliardi,

Hicksville

Pet center closes and volunteers disperse

“In search of forever home,” the April 29 news story about the eviction of the Pets4Luv Foundation pet adoption space at the former Source mall in Westbury, doesn’t tell the whole story of loss. This rescue accomplished its mission. Animals found homes. Now, that is gone. Gone also, however, is the community of volunteers that flourished.

Community, as pointed out recently by Dr. Sanjay Gupta in his HBO documentary, “One Nation Under Stress,” is an essential component to health and well-being, particularly mental health. And, unhappiness is linked to the loss of community ties.

Pets4Luv volunteers, a group individuals of diverse ages, abilities and walks of life, coalesced around the idea that caring for the voiceless and powerless takes priority. This community of volunteers was a model antidote to the rising tide of stress and malaise in the lives of many. This was not the organization’s mission, but it was a collateral benefit.

Small communities such as this strengthen the larger community. They provide an alternative to stress, depression and loneliness. When such communities come undone, the whole of society is at risk of unraveling.

Katherine Curcio-Payne,

Seaford

Prevailing wage would dampen economy

Changing the law on prevailing wage would be snatching defeat from victory [“Wage battle,” Business, May 5].

The economy is spurring a wave of development across the country. New York State, and especially Long Island, are enjoying the boost. To implement a prevailing wage provision now — requiring union-level wages and benefits on building projects that receive state aid — would be akin to throwing water on a fire.

Prevailing wage is an inflated, unrealistic demand. It would give projects to union contractors because they are already paying inflated wages to their employees.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the rest of the liberal Democratic Party need union campaign contributions and votes, so they perpetually pander to members.

Greg Demetriou,

East Northport