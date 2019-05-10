TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: New LIRR cars need rider respect

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, May 12, 2019.

M9s at LIRR Hillside Test Site. The LIRR's

M9s at LIRR Hillside Test Site. The LIRR's new M9 cars have slightly wider seats, electrical outlets for each row, 32-inch multimedia screens, quieter doors, closed-loop armrests and other improvements. Photo Credit: MTA/Jimenez, Oswaldo

By Newsday Readers
Print

The Long Island Rail Road’s 202 new M9 cars, bought at a cost of $734 million and including many upgrades, will begin use at the end of May [“New LIRR cars ready,” News, May 8].

Just how long they will remain pristine is a question not only for the LIRR, but for commuters, too.

As an LIRR rider, I see people carry food and beverages onto the trains. They leave trash behind. They rest their filthy shoes and feet on the seats.

The LIRR is obliged to clean the trains, but commuters also have an obligation to clean up after themselves and respect their surroundings.

The cost to ride the LIRR is ever increasing, and cleaning the trains adds to that cost.

Charles J. Brown,

  Levittown

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Marshall: See nextLI's millennial survey unveiling
Billy Joel performs before a sellout crowd at Dobie: LI once had a different view on rock and roll
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Young: Thought police or careful editors?
Filler: Bellone secures deal for health care costs 
Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Filler: Tell truth about Buttigieg, black vote
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about roadway Filler: Patching up relationships with Nassau drivers