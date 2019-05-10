Letter: Red Sox manager let down fans, nation

I am a diehard Red Sox fan. However, I believe that manager Alex Cora and team members who protested our president’s policies by not attending a White House visit on Thursday should be ashamed of themselves [“Sox visit White House,” News, May 10].

Cora and others could have bettered their causes had they attended. If a player doesn’t like his general manager, should he quit the team? I’m not completely happy with Donald Trump, but I’m not going to take my bat and run home. Cora and the others who stayed away let their team, fans and country down.

Keith Charpentier,

Bayport