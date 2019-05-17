Letter: Robocalls need to be national priority

In the past two years, my wife and I have received thousands of robocalls seeking to steal our hard-earned money and to threaten our lives with lies and deceit [“Do-not-call guy wins $33G,” News, May 14].

This has got to stop. If the government really cares, this has to be a nationwide priority.

Jerome Packer,

Mount Sinai

When unsolicited calls come, I answer, “You just paid for this call” and hang up.

Theresa A. Harris,

Bayside

Letter: Our investment in education leaves LI

Two recent articles explored a crisis that Long Island has been unable to address in any meaningful way.

The story “Many young adults plan to move off the Island” [News, May 10] came as no surprise. Our children are the greatest beneficiaries of our property taxes, with nearly two-thirds of the money going to the public schools. But after high school, the brain drain starts. Many of our students who attend college off Long Island never return. The nextLI survey generated by Newsday found that 67 percent of adults between ages 18 and 34 said they plan to leave in the next five years.

The “Wage battle” article [Business, May 5] discussed the debate over prevailing wage and development costs. This is an issue local government cannot ignore. Many developments built under the label “smart growth” set aside only a few affordable apartments. Local governments have been painfully slow to legalize accessory apartments without penalizing empty-nest homeowners. Guidelines for developments eligible for industrial development agency tax breaks should set aside a greater number of affordable units for the younger generation trying to establish itself.

Long Island has invested heavily and wisely to generate a pool of educated men and women. We have not made the investment needed to keep them here to ensure the future prosperity of Long Island.

James P. Kelly,

Huntington

Editor’s note: The writer is an adjunct professor of political studies at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.