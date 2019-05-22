Letter: National Grid could do more geothermal

National Grid says it has no plan B to serve customers without a new pipeline for natural gas that would create the greenhouse gases that fuel climate change [“Gas requests on hold,” News, May 17]. That’s disingenuous to say the least.

There’s an obvious plan B. We could eliminate gas hook-ups entirely in energy-efficient new developments by building in geothermal heat pumps for heating and cooling, and running electric stoves, water heaters and other appliances off a renewable electric grid.

National Grid even has its own plan B. It runs geothermal demonstration projects right here on Long Island. With geothermal energy and increased building energy efficiency, including retrofitting of older buildings, we shouldn’t need more gas.

Prohibitions on the proposed gas pipeline should be made permanent.

Roxi Sharif,

Bayport

Stores should donate to veterans

Another Memorial Day approaches and the solemnity of the occasion will be lost to many amidst the din of the ubiquitous product advertising enticing people to buy cars, mattresses, air conditioners, and just about everything else.

Consider that the coming shopping surge wouldn’t even exist if not for the men and women who died in service to our country. Have merchants ever given thought to donating a small portion of that day’s receipts to the soldiers who made it possible? Obviously, it is too late for those whose lives were lost, but the veterans who rise in pain every morning, seriously wounded or otherwise suffering from the effects of war, could greatly benefit from the revenue. At the same time, a notice placed in advertising could remind shoppers of our country’s loss along with the donation being made. This holiday has a lot more to offer than baseball and barbecues.

Frank Cavallaro,

East Meadow

Monitor speeds of school buses

Albany lawmakers have passed legislation to require school buses to be equipped with cameras to catch drivers who illegally pass while students get in or out [“School bus cameras OKd,” News, May 16]. Of course, this is a good law to ensure safety. However, at the same time they should install sensors on the school buses to make bus drivers comply with speed limits.

I liked to walk my dogs around 3 p.m., but I no longer do so at that hour because school bus drivers exceed speed limits on community roads. Let’s protect the students — and residents who like to go for a walk.

Steven Factor,

Plainview

Penn is still a magnet for homeless people

“It will be a gateway to what’s going to be a world-class facility . . .” is what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in launching the renovation of Penn Station [“Penn renovation set to start,” News, May 17].

However, there was something missing from the beautiful depiction of the future Station — all of the homeless people inside and out. Maybe Mayor Bill de Blasio should tamp down his political aspirations and, among other things, find a solution for the city’s homeless problem, particularly in and around Penn Station.

Jeanne Blanchard,

Bellmore

Wary of Trump immigration proposal

President Donald Trump says he wants to change immigration law to favor a system that would primarily admit people who have demonstrated “merit and skill.” What then will happen to those “poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free” who have been the bedrock of our nation for so many years?

The president would like to depart from the approach that allows immigrants to bring in their parents, even though it appears that people who have a family structure in this country have a higher level of success. I suppose he has forgotten that his naturalized wife reportedly sponsored her parents to emigrate from Slovenia and become U.S. citizens.

Connie Leo,

Massapequa

Confine suspects in fatal puppy beatings

I was sickened to read that three puppies were severely beaten, and that two of them died [“D.A.: Couple charged in deaths of puppies,” News, May 16]. That humans could even conceive of such evil is beyond comprehension.

I was then surprised to read that two suspects in the beatings were released on their own recognizance while they face charges involving animal cruelty. It defies explanation that two people accused of such heinous actions could simply surrender passports and walk out of the courthouse.

While many suspects languish in jails while accused of minor infractions, these two suspects, for now, will not. If we want improvement in our criminal justice system it must start with equal treatment of all.

Michael Seigel,

Huntington