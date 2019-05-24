Beaches, parks, wineries, breweries, vineyards and farms are mainstays of Long Island tourism, according to the May 19 Business story “What drives LI’s tourism?” But it’s all about the quality and quantity of our water.

Water quality is essential to each of these industries. We all need to do more to protect this endangered natural resource, and money alone will not solve our crisis. In addition to the millions of dollars being spent to protect or clean up drinking and surface waters, we need to do more to prevent additional contamination. We need zoning legislation, better land decisions and, most important, political will at all levels of government to protect our drinking and surface waters, as well as our fragile coastline.

We don’t want to kill the goose that lays the golden egg with poor planning and overdevelopment.

Andrea Spilka,

Eastport

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Southampton Town Civic Coalition and a member of the Southampton Water Protection Alliance, an advocacy organization.

A very specific plea for Penn’s upgrade

What great news to see that a major renovation is in the works for Penn Station [“Penn renovation set to start,” News, May 17]. Renderings show an uplifting and modern design.

It is my hope that many new restrooms are included in the plan.

Delores Plunkett,

Sayville

OK, ban plastics; but what gas guzzlers?

I find it cynical and misguided to push for bans on plastic straws, bags and Styrofoam containers while many of us drive around in big SUVs that get low gas mileage [“Nassau bans Styrofoam,” News, May 21].

As long as we externalize the true costs of our environmental impact and go after the low-hanging fruit like plastic bans, we are not being honest with ourselves. But if these bans cut down on litter, they are at least short-term quality-of-life improvements.

Robert Cheeseman,

Wantagh