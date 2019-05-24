Letter: Regrets about settling in Suffolk

Why is Suffolk County losing residents? Simple. People can’t afford to live here anymore because of high school taxes, utility bills, raises for county employees — high everything. Plus, there’s traffic congestion, poor roads and gang threats. Newsday’s nextLI survey told the story: 67 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds plan to leave Long Island in the next five years because of high taxes, student debt and costly housing.

I still regret the decision my wife and I made more than 40 years ago to move here from Queens. We saw Suffolk as a great place to raise our children and then retire. Then with the 1970s oil crisis and high costs of commuting to my job in Queens, we struggled. There were no high-paying jobs in Suffolk, but the pull of family and friends kept us here.

Today, our adult children here are burdened with many of the negatives I stated earlier. Although my wife and I saved for retirement, there is some insecurity in a county with such a high — and rising — cost of living. Moving now is out of the question.

Local politicians seem to seek every way possible to close budget gaps on the backs of residents. Red-light cameras are just one example. If politicians could tax the air we breathe, they would unanimously pass a bill tomorrow.

Frank Farello,

West Babylon