With the recent draconian anti-abortion legislation in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, etc., the abortion debate has opened up to a new frenzy [“Missouri legislature passes abortion ban,” News, May 18].

I believe that people who call themselves “anti-abortion” are really just “pro-birth.” Many harbor anti-government philosophies and do not seem to care for that life after that sacred fetus is born.

Real support for life after birth would include support for more Medicaid funding to aid the health of babies born to poor mothers. It would include support for food stamp programs so these children can eat properly, and for school lunch programs. And then we could talk about adequate funding for schools to prepare kids for a respectable life, or support for housing or community development, etc.

Without those supports for a decent life, people can develop desperation that leads to criminal activity and imprisonment with little or no chance for reform — a life destroyed.

Spare me the bleeding heart diatribes about the “sanctity of life.” If abortion opponents really care about life, they must demonstrate interest in what happens to that life after birth.

Bill Bernstein,

Dix Hills

One of the greatest tragedies of the Holocaust was that one group of people with power determined that another group of people had to be exterminated. Jews were dehumanized to justify their destruction. The rhetoric and fervor behind the rallies in support of legal abortion eerily echo the same theme: A unique life is relegated to being called “embryo,” “fetus,” “clump of cells.”

The AMT Children of Hope Foundation, Birthright, Sisters of Life and Catholic Charities all help women facing crisis pregnancies and their babies. Abortion is not the answer in a humane society.

Amanda Bonagura,

Floral Park

Why is it that conservatives who rail against having the government creep into their lives see no hypocrisy in their never-ending campaign to insist that the government be with a woman in her doctor’s office and when she has to decide about her choice of health care options?

And why is it that the so-called anti-abortion side of the debate never ceases to demand that it has the right to tell women that they cannot have an abortion, yet I have never heard anyone on the other side of the debate tell any woman that she must have one?

What about the personal liberties we all value? Here are five words I saw on a bumper sticker that sum up this quintessentially American ideal: “Against abortion? Don’t have one.”

Naomi Berman,

Commack

Columnist Lane Filler makes a valiant attempt to bring some balance to the current abortion debate [“Dishonesty on both sides of abortion,” Opinion, May 22].

I believe we have to come back to what is in the womb of a pregnant woman. Biology informs us that there is a human developing, not unlike a puppy developing in a female dog. The different stages a human goes through do not make the individual a quarter, a half or a three-quarter human. It’s this kind of thinking that lessens our humanity. Is our reason so hobbled that we are unable to recognize the dignity of the most frail among us?

Bernard Zablocki,

Ridgewood