Letter: Rethink the age of enlistment, too
Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, May 26, 2019.
I think it’s great that the federal government might raise the age to buy tobacco products [“Senators want to raise smoking age to 21,” News, May 21]. If you can’t drink before you’re 21, it makes sense that you shouldn’t be smoking before that age, either, because of health concerns.
What I don’t understand is why an 18-year-old can enlist in the armed forces. If your brain’s decision-making function doesn’t fully develop until a few years after that, then how does the enlistment age make any sense?
Your news story on tobacco quotes Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) as saying, “We are coming together to side with young people’s health.” Well, then they should be coming together and raise the age for enlistment to 21.
Dina S. Abdelkader,
Bayville
