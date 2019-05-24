TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
OpinionLetters

Letter: Rethink the age of enlistment, too

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, May 26, 2019.

An Air Force honor guard enters a high

An Air Force honor guard enters a high school gymnasium during a promotional event in Thornton, Colo., in May 2017. Photo Credit: Alamy Stock Photo/Ted Small / Alamy Stock Photo

By Newsday Readers
Print

I think it’s great that the federal government might raise the age to buy tobacco products [“Senators want to raise smoking age to 21,” News, May 21]. If you can’t drink before you’re 21, it makes sense that you shouldn’t be smoking before that age, either, because of health concerns.

What I don’t understand is why an 18-year-old can enlist in the armed forces. If your brain’s decision-making function doesn’t fully develop until a few years after that, then how does the enlistment age make any sense?

Your news story on tobacco quotes Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) as saying, “We are coming together to side with young people’s health.” Well, then they should be coming together and raise the age for enlistment to 21.

Dina S. Abdelkader,

  Bayville

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses the National Action Dobie: Scrambling for the top
Daniel C. Levler is president of the Suffolk Filler: Labor deal not a slam dunk for all
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to Dobie: Schumer lobs grenade into climate talks
Protesters rally on Sunday at the Alabama Capitol Filler: Dishonesty on both sides of abortion debate
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, at Ciolli: NY Dems to make voting easier for constituents
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in the season Young: 'GoT': A song of ice, fire and relevance
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search