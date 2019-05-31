Letters: After Robert Mueller, where next for Congress and Trump?

Special counsel Robert Mueller began and ended his statement on Wednesday by highlighting the Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, an attack on the political system of the United States [“Mueller: Probe did not exonerate president,” News, May 30]. “I will close by reiterating the central allegation of our indictments — that there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election,” he said. “And that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”

Almost all Republicans in Congress have refused to criticize President Donald Trump for his failure to act to prevent the Russians from repeating their cyberinvasion. Our major intelligence agencies have supported

Mueller’s findings. What have Long Island’s two Republican members of Congress, Rep. Peter King, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, done to question Trump’s lack of action?

Peter Hanson, Nesconset



President Donald Trump has got to go. His tariffs, war on the environment, anti-immmigrant policies and racial insensitivity are killing us. He never should have been president. He won because Hillary Clinton was awful. As horrible as Trump is, Sen. Bernie Sanders would be worse. Parts of the Democratic Party are being taken over by socialist extremists who rarely built anything. I want to vote for a rational adult who understands that we need free but regulated markets; environmental protection, including stopping climate change; and civil and human rights in the United States and the world. We need someone who will foster science, education, technology and the arts.

Steven Ross, Kew Gardens



To impeach or not? I think President Donald Trump will try to stall investigations by Congress, and also prevent representatives from doing the work on big issues such as health care and infrastructure that the people sent them there to do. The first vote on the Trump presidency will be the 2020 GOP primaries. Republicans will have to vote on whether Trump represents the finest GOP values. A second vote will be the presidential election itself: Whom do Americans believe will do what’s best for our country?

I believe that if Democrats start impeachment proceedings now, they will only help President Donald Trump win a new term easily. His opponents should quietly build the strongest case for impeachment and, should he win re-election, then move forward.

B.J. Steigner, Floral Park



Thank you, Mr. President. I now understand that if I should get a subpoena from Congress, I can ignore it. It seems from your actions and those you advise that such a subpoena is optional. Wow! Some people really are above the law. Thank you for the advice and the heads-up.

Paul Wenger, Hicksville



Special counsel Robert Mueller said of Russia’s attack on our democracy, “There were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election.” But this fact continues to be disputed by the person in the highest position to defend our country, Donald Trump. He even publicly backed Russian President Vladimir Putin, a foreign dictator, over our own intelligence agencies.

There are many theories about Trump’s stance. The most egregious would be that he did conspire with Russia, although Mueller found insufficient evidence. The most benign would be that he is so narcissistic he can’t admit that his victory could be attributed to anyone other than himself. Most right-minded people would find this excuse abominable. And due to this, he has not approved any effort to protect our future elections from similar interference.

Regardless of why he denies this fact, the outcome is clear. The president is refusing to protect our country against foreign attacks. And this, in my opinion, is an impeachable offense.

Rosanne Manfredi, Bay Shore

