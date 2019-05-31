Letter: Make other buildings accessible, too 

Your story on accessibility for the disabled did not cover buildings used by various religious communities, which are legally exempted from compliance with access requirements and common standards of practice [“Fighting for equal access,” News, May 27].

When I was doing structural design 50 years ago, this issue was discussed in technical publications and addressed by architects and engineers. At that time, disabled people were called the “hidden population” by their advocates because they were not seen at public events. It is surprising that the problem is still debated a half century later.

Some members of a group for widows and widowers at my church have had to drop out because the meeting room is accessible only by two flights of stairs. In addition to aging people, who might have joint, cardiac and respiratory problems, there are younger people who suffer disabilities from injuries and medical issues. Thank you for efforts to renew interest in the problem.

John Fruin, Amityville

Editor’s note: The writer, a retired civil engineer, is the author of the book “Pedestrian Planning and Design.”

People with concerns about accessibility of various sites — including restaurants, theaters, parks, museums and more — can find help online at the website destinationaccessible.org. I learned about the website by chance after my father’s passing. It would have made life more pleasant when I was his caregiver and he used a wheelchair in the final months of his life.

Mary Redler, Wantagh