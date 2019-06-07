Letter: K-Cups add to plastic waste

Nassau County lawmakers have wisely decided to stop merchants from using polystyrene products for restaurant takeout and coffee cups [“Styrofoam ban signals a welcome concern,” Editorial, May 28].

But what about K-Cups?

When I see the many K-Cups sold to coffee drinkers, I can only picture the amount of plastic that goes into the waste stream. This doesn’t have to be. Reusable containers can be bought to brew your own coffee in Keurig machines. This may take a few minutes longer, but as I tell my family, get up a few minutes earlier.

I believe K-Cups, too, are bound to go the way of polystyrene and straws.

Mike Desmond,

Bayport

Don’t prosecute humane behavior

I am appalled and angered to read that over several years, thousands of migrants have died of starvation and dehydration on our soil [“Cruel prosecution of life-saving efforts,” Editorial, May 31]. And to add to this horrific situation, our government is prosecuting U.S. citizens who try to save the lives of migrants.

While I am a staunch supporter of controlling immigration, I find this to be inhumane and unacceptable. It is the equivalent of the Nazis killing their own citizens for harboring Jews to save lives.

It does not matter what anyone’s political affiliations, religion or beliefs are; this should never happen in America.

George Bleimann,

Old Bethpage

Chagrin about judge cross-endorsements

Are we shocked that insiders have been rewarded by their political parties with cross-endorsed nominations for state Supreme Court judgeships [“Court cross-endorsements,” Spin Cycle, June 3]?

Not really. It’s just business as usual on Long Island.

We can expect lip service about their qualifications and expect that they will win election, simply because one nominee is the leader of Town of Oyster Bay Democrats, and the other is the son-in-law of the former Nassau Cunty Republican Party chairman.

Are you surprised? I’m not. Just very disappointed and disillusioned.

Bruce N. Roberts,

Plainview