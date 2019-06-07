Letter: Give more attention to Trump triumphs

Your June 2 edition had six letters all expressing negative opinions of President Donald Trump [“After Robert Mueller: Where next for Congress and Trump?”]. None were supportive.

A writer suggested that Democrats could impeach Trump after he is re-elected. This could negate the election results. So much for following the will of the people.

By the way, polls show most Americans oppose impeachment. And in April, the president’s approval rating hit its highest level since the 2016 election.

It’s been more than two years since that vote, but many people in the Democratic Party and the media are still essentially contesting the result, despite the findings of the Mueller report that there was no collusion with Russia.

Under this president, we have seen record lows in unemployment — including for black, Hispanic and Asian Americans. We have seen increased wages in many sectors for the first time in years, consumer confidence near an 18-year high, and NATO members pledging more money to that organization.

Perhaps if this information were given more prominence by our media, people would have a chance to weigh the accomplishments of Trump with the negativity we see every day.

Don Karlsen,

Farmingdale