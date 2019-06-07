TODAY'S PAPER
Letter: Nassau ethics code is poorly worded

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran introduces a Vendor Code of Ethics for Nassau County vendors on June 5, 2019 in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The sidebar to your June 6 news story “New Nassau ethics code” says, “No vendor may offer or give any gift to a family member of a county employee where such a gift is made because of the vendor’s relationship with the county employee.”

Who wrote this? The whole purpose of a code of ethics is to not only avoid actual conflicts of interest but also to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest as well.

Anytime a gift is made by a vendor to an employee of an organization or government body with which the vendor has a business relationship, the gift should be automatically considered to have been made as a result of that relationship, and should be prohibited. Otherwise it’s just a loophole.

Leonard Cohen,

  Wantagh

