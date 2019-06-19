I’m really irked at the new law signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo [“Cuomo signs driver’s license bill,” News, June 18].

I am not anti-immigration if it is legal, and I truly feel for those who are fleeing oppression (after all, that’s what the original European immigrants were doing), and believe they should be processed quickly. But this new law simply encourages the breaking of federal laws.

Robert Davidson,

East Setauket

In New York, up is down and down up! Now that one group of lawbreakers has been granted the privilege to apply for driver’s licenses, what can we expect next? For fare beaters, a free, never-to-expire MetroCard? For those who steal from stores, a free, never-to-run-out debit card? For those who cheat on their tax returns, a big refund? It is truly sad what is happening to this great country of ours.

William J. Van Sickle,

Brentwood

Letting people who are here illegally get driver’s licenses is not a safe thing to do. Many cannot read English, so how are they going to read traffic signs? The governor needs to get his mind fixed.

Carol Schroeder,

Hicksville

Poetry disrespected President Trump

I was appalled at the June 14 opinion piece “Poetry to mark Trump’s 73rd birthday.” Writer Mike Vogel’s poems written to our president were disrespectful and extremely mean-spirited. Remember, almost half of this country does not think President Donald Trump is an evil monster, and that includes Long Islanders.

Dory Anne DeMille,

Malverne

Skeptical of Trump claim about Iran

I would not be quick to accept President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran attacked two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz [“Trump: Blame Iran,” News, June 15]. What would Iran, under so much pressure from the United States and the international community, stand to gain from such attacks?

Trump has gone after Iran since he took office, withdrawing from the nuclear arms deal that the Obama administration helped negotiate and marginalizing that country with sanctions and threats.

Trump has the confidence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who identifies Iran as a grave threat to his nation, as well as the Saudi Arabian monarchy. Both countries would welcome a collapse of the Iranian regime, and masterminding incidents to undermine its credibility are within their ability.

Years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, the Islamic State took root with devastating consequences. The intelligence the United States gathers in the Middle East is suspect, and when you factor in Trump’s low credibility, one should have serious doubts about his conclusion. I believe Trump tailors his statements for his conservative supporters in the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia. I have waited for him to precipitate or invent confrontational actions involving Iran as part of his Middle East strategy.

Harry Katz,

Southold

Solution to crisis is in nations of origin

Newsday’s editorial said, “The United States must be a safe harbor for deserving asylum-seekers, and other immigrants, not an impregnable barrier against them” [“Make legal immigration easier,” June 16].

The editorial board’s solution to help solve the immigration crisis is for Congress to approve $4.5 billion requested by President Donald Trump, mostly for humanitarian aid. The editorial says part of the money could go to house the immigrants to alleviate their suffering.

The problem is that many immigrants know that the U.S. government will provide care for them once they cross the border. However, the present inadequate immigration policy is not capable of controlling the influx of a large population. As a result, immigration caravans have overburdened U.S. detention centers.

There is not a solution to the immigration crisis unless it begins in the immigrant’s country of origin. In the United States, the crisis will worsen because of political differences. In the meantime, the United States must maintain a strict immigration policy for national security and social order.

Peter Scott,

Nissequogue

Why don’t our government representatives pay any attention to the facts about why people are coming from Central America? That area is experiencing a yearslong drought in the “dry corridor” from Panama to southern Mexico. Nothing can grow in the sunbaked ground there.

If people around you were starving, wouldn’t you leave for a better place? America’s genius could help solve this problem. Send them food for now until our engineers solve their problem (canals?). We don’t need a wall; they need water! Our members of the U.S. Senate, House and the silent media should do something. Let’s help these people help themselves, and the border problem is solved!

Irene J. Pendzick,

Riverhead