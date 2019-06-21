TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Jet noise fades into the background

Reader letters to Newsday for Friday, June 21, 2019

Members of a JFK Aircraft Safety Noise Abatement Committee present a map of flight patterns in a discussion for next steps to reduce local noise in Valley Stream village hall on Nov. 26, 2018. Photo Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Newsday Readers
Print

I also live below an apparent landing pattern for Kennedy Airport, and I don’t understand what people are complaining about with the noise [“Noisy air traffic hurts quality of life,” Letters, June 19].

I don’t concentrate on it. The planes, just like the Long Island Rail Road trains that run a half-block from my house, make background sounds. I ignore them. If anything, when harsh weather causes JFK to shut down, the silence is deafening. The sounds of planes mean the world is functioning again.

People question how to stop the noise. Do they want to reduce passenger safety by choosing more dangerous landing patterns? Perhaps if people stopped traveling by plane, flights would be reduced. Start a movement not to travel by air.

Residents knew what they were getting into when they purchased homes in an area with major airports. If they don’t like it, no one is forcing them to stay.

Francine M. Scuderi,

  Stewart Manor

Poetry for Trump birthday hit the mark

As opposed to the reader who wrote “Poetry disrespected President Trump” [Letters, June 19], I loved writer Mike Vogel’s tongue-in-cheek tribute to the president’s birthday. In fact, I found it so clever that I passed it to my husband, and he also found it delightful. His poems really hit their mark.

I do think the letter writer should check her statistics. To borrow her description, I think she will find that half of this country does think President Donald Trump is an evil monster, and that includes Long Islanders.

Cristina O’Keefe,

  Setauket

What about abuses of rights in China?

Robert Iger, the head of Disney, said it would be very difficult to continue production in Georgia because of the state’s abortion restrictions [“Dropping her trip to Georgia,” News, June 17]. Yet he apparently has no qualms about doing business with China, a center of inhuman rights.

Thomas Tierney,

  Greenlawn

