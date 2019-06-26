On behalf of those who favor an imposing physical wall at our border with Mexico, I’d like to thank Newsday for showing just how porous this stretch of land really is [“The odyssey: Tracing a deported LI immigrant’s journey back to his family,” News, June 24]. These gripping articles detail just how easily our border is crossed — in many cases multiple times by some individuals.

What they didn’t explain is how the smuggling fees — in this case, the man paid a total of $7,500 — are paid by supposedly untraceable migrants once they get here and get lost in the general population. Now that would make for a gripping article.

Are we supposed to look the other way when millions of people, some of whom will never learn English and who aren’t vetted, walk into our country and avail themselves of the resources that hardworking citizens pay for with our income taxes?

Tim Consiglio,

Hauppauge

The articles about two immigrants who crossed into our country illegally were disturbing. The anonymous immigrants featured by Newsday have no respect for U.S. law or Americans! The man’s actions, in particular, show this because he crossed into our country more than once without permission.

America is desirable to move to because we are a nation of laws — at least we used to be. I believe this bedrock principle is being turned on its head by this generation’s Democratic politicians, our judiciary and the media. I don’t think anyone moved to Long Island to pay high taxes and then have immigrants who entered illegally as neighbors. American laws are supposed to apply to all, not just Americans.

Anthony Johnson Sr.,

Brentwood

Player doesn’t show enough reverence

The U.S. women’s soccer team should remove player Megan Rapinoe [“U.S. survives Spain to make quarterfinals,” Sports, June 25]. She stood during our national anthem at the World Cup, but as a protest to inequality in the United States, she did not put her hand over her heart. At one time in the past, she even knelt during the anthem.

She’s a great player, but the World Cup is about representing your nation, and if she cannot put her hand over her heart as other players do, she should not be on the team.

Al Zanone,

Elmont

Dem nominee should not debate Trump

I’ll watch the debates among Democratic candidates for president with interest [“Objects of Trump’s derision get a mic,” News, June 25]. I’m going to take it on blind faith that the candidate nominated will be the one with the best chance to defeat Donald Trump.

However, I suggest a unique strategy for that candidate: Do not sign on for any televised debates with Trump. As the presidential debates in 2016 showed, he will use insults and nicknames, bullying, lies and misstatements.

A better tack for the Democratic nominee would be to instead promote proposed policies and programs directly to the American people through campaign rallies and TV exposure.

Paul M. Eckstein,

Bayside

Comic contributes to corrosion of respect

I find the comic strip “Big Nate” in the exploreLI section tasteless and potentially harmful.

Strips this week have focused on “pranks” pulled by students on teachers, and on teachers responding in ridiculous ways, including punishing an innocent student and sucking in helium pumped into a principal’s office.

As a retired teacher, I do not find these situations funny. Teachers have difficulty commanding basic respect today, and the subject matter of “Big Nate” is insipid and inappropriate. Humor is an art; “Big Nate” is artless.

Jocelyn Weston,

Oceanside

New rent law will hurt Long Island’s market

One overlooked gift from the New York City-dominated Democratic Party in the State Legislature is a new rental law that will adversely affect the Long Island market [“Legislature passes landmark rent law,” News, June 15]. This new law will seriously complicate communication between renters and tenants, whether affecting a room in a house or an apartment in a large complex. In some cases, demands for rent or a notice of termination will even require the hiring of a process server.

This law was passed by Democratic legislators and signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo without sufficient hearings or input from the practicing legal bar. As an attorney who has been doing evictions on Long Island since 1971, I believe this new law is a catastrophe that will result in the delay of an eviction from about three months to five to seven months, and it will present onerous burdens on small landlords. The result will be less affordable housing, higher rents and more abandoned houses.

This law was a major reform of New York City rental laws, but it will unnecessarily complicate matters elsewhere. Local Democratic lawmakers should take a big hit for not doing enoughabout this New York City imposition of such a tragedy.

William D. Friedman,

Hempstead