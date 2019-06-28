Newsday’s angry editorial in response to questions raised by the legislative majority of the Nassau County Legislature regarding the Nassau Interim Finance Authority’s contract with labor counsel Gary Dellaverson is another example of your double standard [“GOP should want tough negotiator,” June 27].

The majority objected to a contract awarded to a politically connected lawyer in which he is paid $25,000 a month and does not have to account for a minute of his time. NIFA already has paid Dellaverson $125,000 of taxpayers’ money, while there are qualified Long Island firms that could handle negotiations at a fraction of the cost. Newsday’s editorial board believes this sweetheart deal is acceptable. We do not.

In recent weeks, the editorial board has attacked Republicans for raising concerns about a dangerous shortage of police detectives in our narcotics and gang squads, as well as the increasing diversion of police officers to serve as crossing guards. The public safety implications of the county executive’s refusal to address these issues is not a concern for the editorial board, but it is important for Nassau residents.

Newsday can run all the editorials it wants, but we will continue to speak out on issues that are important to the people we serve.

Richard Nicolello,

New Hyde Park

Editor’s note: The writer is presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature.