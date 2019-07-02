Reading the June 30 editorial, “Debating ideas is a good start,” I wondered what the ideas were.

I believe more than half of the Democratic candidates for president are socialists who would give immigrants in the country illegally the same status as Americans. If that is an idea, then we need to move on.

Some candidates demonize businesses in our country that hire and employ hundreds of thousands of Americans. If that is their idea, let’s move on.

Some of the Democrats want to expand government and dilute the private sector. I believe government-run health care would limit services and expand waiting periods for medical necessities. If that’s their idea, let’s move on.

Maybe these liberals should read up on the idea that this is not a socialist society. They may want to go to Venezuela for their next debate.

Donna Orosz,

New Hyde Park

As a proud Democrat watching the debate the other night, I was appalled that all of the candidates raised their hands when asked if they would give free health care to immigrants who are in the country illegally. That would be a slap in the face to millions of American citizens who cannot afford health care. It would also dramatically increase the numbers of migrants crossing the border illegally, as well as raise the cost of health care premiums.

Stances like this will undoubtedly hand President Donald Trump a second term. I think the vast majority of Americans would agree that we should not reward people who enter our country illegally with rights and privileges that many of us don’t have or can’t afford.

Martin Geller,

Manhasset

Providing Medicare for all, proposing that people who come into the country without permission not be charged with a crime, spending trillions of dollars on the Green New Deal, forgiving all college debt. These are ideas from some Democrats running for president.

After watching the two debates last week, I have come to conclusion that it’s not the people on the stage who need to be evaluated, but the people in the audience who believe what candidates are selling.

Philip Nicholas,

Port Jefferson

A letter writer had “a problem with the Democratic presidential candidates speaking in Spanish at their debates” [“Immigration at the forefront of discussion,” Letters, June 30].

But the candidates spoke only a few words and were probably trying to connect with Spanish-speaking voters. I saw nothing wrong with it. Yes, English is our first language, but Spanish is the second language in this country, and it’s time to recognize that fact.

A retired teacher of Spanish, I speak the language fluently and have had many wonderful experiences that I wouldn’t have had if I only spoke English. I have helped Spanish-speaking people when I saw they were having difficulty, and they were extremely grateful.

Immigrants need time to learn English, and we must be tolerant and understanding. Speaking Spanish has enriched my life immeasurably, both in this country and while traveling abroad. I think the world would be a nicer, kinder place if more people got out of their “English only” way of thinking. Try it, you’ll like it!

Lyn Mendelsohn,

Oceanside

Some of the Democratic candidates are promising free college and free health care, including for immigrants who are in the country illegally. It’s wonderful to receive free stuff, but how would it be paid for? Promises of things for free seem to be a further incentive for migrants to come any way they can, while many of our citizens and legal immigrants are suffering. Such promises sound more like high school elections — all fluff, not hope. We need moderators at future debates to challenge the candidates to provide realistic solutions, not empty promises.

Delores Madsen,

Bayville

A big issue is being made of the fact that all Democrats in Thursday’s presidential debate said they would provide health coverage for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

Initially, I thought how stupid and politically suicidal. But then I thought, maybe those candidates should note how many of President Donald Trump’s followers claim to be good Christians, and whether those Trump supporters should ask themselves how Christ would have answered the same question. Would he not also have raised his hand? Or do they think he would have said, No, of course not! Just asking.

Richard Herrmann,

Malverne

It is important to keep in mind that migrants are people and not just numbers. People who are desperate to save their families from violence and poverty in Central America are behaving in the same way as any of us would do under similar circumstances.

I believe that to claim you are a religious person and not be able to understand another human’s dilemma is hypocrisy in its most blatant form.

Diane McGuire,

Northport