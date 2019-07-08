Letter: Zip line is a blemish on Jones Beach

The owners of WildPlay zip-lining parks have managed to convince our elected and appointed officials that turning Jones Beach State Park into something akin to the New Jersey shore is a good idea [“Cuomo takes trip on the zip,” News, July 3]. No current or former amusements in the past 90 years have had this kind of negative impact on the scenery of our beautiful state park.

I’m disgusted. What’s next, condos?

Ed Weidler,

Levittown

American attitudes decided the 2016 presidential race

Donald Trump is not the president because of Russian meddling [“Carter: Russia made Trump president,” News, June 29]. We the people are solely responsible for that.

The posting of professionally produced, inflammatory and largely false commentary on social media by an unfriendly government is unethical, probably immoral and possibly illegal; however, it does not cast ballots. The people who succumb to these lies and allow them to reinforce established prejudices, escort them into the voting booth, resulting in a Donald Trump and all his baggage.

Having lost the Cold War, a battle of ideology and technology, the Russians discovered American vulnerabilities: a fear of immigrants, a mistrust of our allies and a sense that our investment in the world yields an unfair return. They entered a back door opened by enough of our fellow countrymen and women to secure enough votes for an electoral victory. It should be the mission of all Americans to slam that door shut and lock it forever.

Ed Weinert,

Melville

Was anyone surprised that President Donald Trump would not call out Russia and President Vladimir Putin for meddling in our elections? [“ ‘Don’t meddle in election,’ smirking Trump tells Putin,” News, June 29].

Trump wants to be re-elected, and Russian interference was a winning formula in 2016. I’m just amazed at how obvious his contempt for and fair, democratic election free of interference has become.

Thomas Gilroy,

Melville

China is playing a waiting game

The story “Kudlow defends Trump’s China trade talks” [News, July 1], about economic adviser Larry Kudlow defending President Donald Trump’s trade talks with China, misses the major point.

China is playing a waiting game with the West. In a few years, when its Silk Road Policy — an effort to build a massive network of roadways, railways, maritime ports, power grids, and oil and gas pipelines across Asia, Africa and Europe — is up and running, China will need the United States far less as a consumer of its goods.

Therefore, now is the time to exact the maximum leverage on China. Easing U.S. restrictions on Chinese tech firm Huawei will allow China to protect one of its major industries and buy time. A month will lead to a year until China has its plan in place and the United States will lose all leverage. President Xi Jinping is slick. He smiles and takes his sweet time knowing his ultimate plan is moving forward. Trump should consult Henry Kissinger and others who understand the Chinese mentality.

Alan Newman,

Bellmore

A Wall Street tax would hit almost everyone

Some Democratic presidential candidates would have you think that by taxing the business of stocks and bonds on Wall Street, they can pay for almost everything, and it will come out of the pockets of brokers and traders [“Bill to cancel student debt,” News, June 25].

Not so. Almost everyone with a bank account, retirement savings or pension plan would pay. States, towns and school districts would pay higher borrowing rates. Real estate taxes would need to rise to pay the difference. Wall Street would pass along the added cost to everyone.

Those who borrowed money for school knew what they were getting into and how much they would owe upon graduation. Paying off school loan debts would not solve the problem of out-of-control tuition costs.

Albert Heiserer,

Lake Ronkonkoma

A reader likened promises being made by Democratic presidential candidates to high school elections in which students promise everything, but face no ramifications if they don’t deliver [“Which way next for Democrats?,” Letters, July 2].

Candidates should be challenged on their promises. They should be asked: How will this be funded? Who will actually pay for this?

Shouldn’t a candidate for public office be responsible for what he or she says?

Carole Frieder,

Plainview

Ballpark prices hurt MLB attendance, too

The article “Attendance falling” [Sports, June 2] speculates about causes for the decline in attendance at Major League Baseball games, but failed to mention a crucial one — prices.

A recent trip to Citi Field for our family of four cost $374 for good but not great seats and parking. Four hot dogs, four orders of fries, and four large soft drinks came to $92. A large bottle of water cost $8, and a cup of domestic beer was $11. The typical price of a sandwich was $15.

I understand that they need to make money from concessions, but these prices were way out of bounds. I won’t be back to Citi Field anytime soon, even though I am a lifelong Mets fan.

Bill Yovino,

Rockville Centre