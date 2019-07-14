Letter: Teens should not live in fear of violent gangs

Teens should not live in fear of violent gangs

Gang crimes are a big issue in Suffolk County — and that concerns me, my family and my community very much [“Evicting the gang next door,” News, July 8].

As a student and Boy Scout, I would like to say on behalf of many teens that we would feel safer knowing that we are free to walk, bike or ride the bus to school without encountering violence or gang activity. We would feel safer knowing that we could go anywhere we like without having to look over our shoulders or leave our homes in fear. We deserve the right to feel calm when we go to sleep, knowing that the next day will be better than the last and free from gang violence.

Teens deserve the right to feel safe, knowing that gangs will never bother us.

Jacob Arregui,

Hauppauge

Who will buy houses with such high taxes?

Every Friday, Newsday’s home section has a feature called “Why you should buy my house.”

It should be renamed “Who can afford my home?”

The latest one on July 11, for a six-bedroom home in Shoreham, had property taxes of $18,956, which equates to about $360 a week.

What an island! Keep it up, elected officials, and price us not out, but in. What buyer in his or her right mind would take that plunge?

Anthony Tanzi,

Mastic Beach