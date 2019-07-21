TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
SEARCH
80° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Letter: Anti-opioid guidelines hurt some patients

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, July 21, 2019

Oxycodone pills on display.

Oxycodone pills on display. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Lennihan

By Newsday Readers
Print

The story “Drop in fatal opioid overdoses” [News, July 10] does not report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines in 2016 recommending that doctors reduce prescribing opioids in an effort to control overdose deaths. This action is a primary reason for the fall in opioid overdoses.

During this process, some patients in chronic pain have been cut off from their medically necessary medications. They are left to not only suffer in pain but also experience severe withdrawal from the lack of opioids. Ultimately, some patients seek suicide as an escape.

Unfortunately, many in the public have not made the distinction between those who abuse opioids and those who need them for chronic pain.

People in pain have limited treatment options and for many, alternative therapies are not covered by insurance and fail to be effective. People with real pain and legitimate medical problems should not have to suffer and be denied pain medications prescribed by their doctors.

Stacey Udell, Melville

  

Editor’s note: The writer is a co-chair of the annual Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association’s walk for complex regional pain syndrome.

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, arrives Filler: Behind the scenes of Elia's resignation
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with Hempstead Supervisor Filler: Deduction workaround for SALT is a gimmick
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of Young: Deny Trumpism an intellectual base
Bromund: U.S. fighting an old trade tussle
Dobie: Life-and-death balancing act
Afternoon commute at the LIRR's Jamaica station, Monday Marshall: A sneak peak at the MTA's plans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search