Letter: LIRR lactation pod is welcomed

As a mother, and as a long-time customer, I am thrilled by the news that the LIRR plans to install a lactation pod in Penn Station [“LIRR plans lactation pod,” News, July 23]. I’ve commuted through Penn Station for 10 years, and had a baby last year. My daughter was still being breastfed when I returned to work and I pumped to keep her fed.

Most of the time, I conveniently pumped in my office in the Financial District. But on afternoons when I had appointments in midtown, a pod like this would’ve saved me from going 90 minutes out of my way (and missing bedtime) to make a pump pit-stop downtown. These pods are popping up all over the place, and have been a lifesaver for me in airports as I’ve traveled for work.

Tens of thousands of women commute through Penn Station every day, many of them mothers of babies. If they choose to breastfeed, this installation could make it easier for many of them to do what is best for their families.

Sarah Moeller,

Holbrook

Group just wanted to honor veteran

I write regarding “Vets son: My dad wasn’t homeless” about Irving Beiser, 84 [News, July 14]. He passed away and donated his remains to the Stony Brook School of Medicine and was given a funeral by the Long Island chapter of the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program without the family’ knowledge or consent.

He donated his remains to the university for medical education and research, and the paperwork for final disposition of his remains was sent to the incorrect address. His son Ethan Beiser is understandably upset with the unfortunate set of circumstances that led to this situation. This program and all those involved only want to honor the veterans who have no one to help in arranging a deserved military funeral.

It is my hope that Ethan and his family will let the anger abate in time and come to see that the intentions of all involved were to give this honored veteran a funeral he deserved.

Peter A. Rogers,

Miller Place

Editor’s note: The writer is a licensed funeral director.

Cars, motorcycles share the road

A letter writer asking motorists to be more concerned with bikers’ safety [“Drivers can help save motorcyclists’ lives,” Letters, July 19] prompts me to write this letter asking that bikers be more concerned with their own safety.

A pet peeve of mine is two bikers who travel east on Northern State Parkway between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the evening rush hour who, when traffic slows down, ride the white line between the left and center lanes to pass the backed-up traffic. If I’m in the left lane I may not notice the motorcycles when they pass me on my right. They make very little noise. If I change lanes, I could easily hit one of the passing motorcycles.

Robert Boos,

Plainview

As a motorcyclist for almost 60 years, I have to disagree with the letter writer who said loud pipes annoy cars. I’m ok with that! Anything that lets people in cars become aware of my presence is OK in my book!

Don Phillips,

Freeport

Young wrong about intent of conference

Cathy Young in her most recent column referenced the National Conservatism Conference organized by Yoram Hazony [“The facade of benign nationalism,” Opinion, July 23].

She went on to state that “it was a frontal attack not only on globalism and internationalism, but no less important, on libertarianism and (in Hazony’s words) classical liberalism.” Young also cited the remarks of University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax in a negative light. Young said Wax was advocating immigration restrictions and arguing that we should be wary of admitting people from countries with cultures very dissimilar to our own who are unlikely to assimilate successfully.

Wax’s statement was right on considering the Boston bombing, the San Bernardino shooting and other attacks on our soil by those we allowed in our country without determining who they were or what they planned.

Tom Santoro,

Holbrook

Here’s how to honor a nation

I have a swing set in my yard that my grown children haven’t touched in years. But now my children have children, and I wasn’t going to subject them to something in need of repair and safety upgrades. Did I banish it to the junkyard? No! I loved the memories I associated with it, and so I carefully sanded and painted it, repaired the glider and slide and bought swings with plastic-covered chains that couldn’t pinch anyone.

There are times when the appropriate response to things and even to nations is not to separate them from us or us from them, but to consider them critically and to try to improve them [“Battle lines of 2020 campaign taking shape,” Nation, July 18]. This is a mature, adult response — part of honoring something is to acknowledge its blemishes and faults and to work to diminish them. The simplistic and childish alternative is to demand that critics “love it or leave it.” But it’s better by far for all to love it and lift it — to greater heights yet than the ones it has already achieved.

Christopher Paul,

Bayport