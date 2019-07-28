Letter: Anger over no jail time in Venditto case

Let me get this straight. Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto pleads guilty to corruption charges [“Venditto to admit to corruption charges,” News, July 26]. Venditto admits guilt but he will not spend an hour in jail and will not pay a penny in fines. No retribution whatsoever!

Nassau County spent months investigating, and Venditto will live happily ever after. And crime doesn’t pay?

John van Acken, Bellerose

Wow! What a job! Probably pays very well, the side benefits unbelievable. And it’s all at taxpayers’ expense, and little repercussions for his actions. That’s sending a strong message that will surely be a deterrent in the future to others.

Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach