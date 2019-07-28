TODAY'S PAPER
Letter: Anger over no jail time in Venditto case

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, July 28, 2019

Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto

Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto at the Nassau County Courthouse, in Mineola, where he took a plea on Friday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Readers
Let me get this straight. Former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto pleads guilty to corruption charges [“Venditto to admit to corruption charges,” News, July 26]. Venditto admits guilt but he will not spend an hour in jail and will not pay a penny in fines. No retribution whatsoever!

Nassau County spent months investigating, and Venditto will live happily ever after. And crime doesn’t pay?

John van Acken, Bellerose

Wow! What a job! Probably pays very well, the side benefits unbelievable. And it’s all at taxpayers’ expense, and little repercussions for his actions. That’s sending a strong message that will surely be a deterrent in the future to others.

Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach

