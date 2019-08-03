Letter: Go easy on farmers; they grow our food

I don’t understand the war on farming. East Hampton is considering whether to fine or even jail farmers who don’t take measures to prevent the spread of dust from their fields [“Farmers: Possible jail time for dust storms is too much,” News, July 25].

Farming is hard, dirty, physical work that’s at the mercy of nature. Financial rewards are unpredictable at best. We should go easy on farmers; they grow our food. The alternative is to regulate farms to the point of insolvency, develop their land and import our food.

As the daughter of a North Fork potato farmer, I sympathize with the plight of the farmers amid increasing regulation. While I understand that dust can endanger public health, my answer is that people with health issues should move to a community that better fits their needs.

Sharon Breitenbach Tanzi, Mastic Beach