Letter: Limit awards from malpractice lawsuits

We must lower health care costs [“Harris’ ‘Medicare for all’ includes private insurance,” News, July 30].

The government should cap awards from malpractice lawsuits. Our lawmakers are often lawyers, and I believe it might take fewer elected officials who are lawyers to cap lawsuit awards, but lower malpractice insurance costs could help bring down costs for patients.

There are other ways, too: Cap profit levels for insurers, drug makers and distributors. Hire independent contractors to investigate and recoup money from fraudulent claims for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and disability payments; let the contractors share a fraction of money they recover.

It is time to put people above greed, avarice and profit.

Robert Maillard,

Floral Park