So now we have to add more names to the tens of thousands of people killed each year from gun violence [“Remembering the victims,” News, Aug. 5].

President Donald Trump sends his condolences to the victims and relatives, and waits patiently for the NRA to spend heavily for his reelection. This is the same NRA that fights to continue to allow sales at gun shows without background checks.

The NRA wants people to think that its opponents want to make private gun ownership a crime. However, I believe most people just want to see sanity and logic added to gun control laws. How many more deaths will it take to accomplish this simple task?

Gene Reynolds,

Ridge

I disagree with some points in your Aug. 5 editorial, “Nationalism is fueling domestic terrorism.” I believe the common thread in virtually all mass shootings is mental illness. It is not the weapon, it is the holder of the weapon.

Apparently, the shooter in El Paso believed he might have an impact on the number of Latino residents, a somewhat irrational thought. While I have no doubt he harbored racial hatred, that in itself is symptomatic of mental illness. The evidence doesn’t show that racial hatred or nationalism brought about the mass killings in Parkland, Florida; Las Vegas; or Newtown, Connecticut. It certainly wasn’t white nationalism in Fort Hood, Texas, or at the nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Why do you consider advocating for the enforcement of existing laws on immigration as giving credence to hate? His issue and the issue of many Americans is with illegal immigration. Someone has to decide who is permitted to enter this country. Will it be our duly elected representatives, or will it be the drug cartels and whoever organizes the caravans from Central America? Who do you prefer to make this decision?

Edward Doughty,

Blue Point

Sadly, there is limited infrastructure in our health care sytem to identify, isolate and house potentially violent and mentally unstable individuals. Combine this with a poorly regulated and seemingly unfettered gun culture in this country, granting wide access to all sorts of assault weaponry. The result is a perfect storm of anarchy. I have no doubt that our forefathers would not approve of what I believe is an obvious misinterpretation of the Second Amendment. Unless we change and enforce laws regarding assault weapons, as well as invest time and money to improve our mental health system, mass shootings will continue to be normal.

Dr. Joel Reiter,

Woodbury

What do I want for my grandchildren? Health and happiness, to be respected and respectful, to be successful in whatever they choose to do. And perhaps more than anything else, I want them to not have to witness or be the victim of a mass shooting. I don’t want them to receive thoughts and prayers. And I want them to be proud when the people who lead our country actually do something to stop this from happening.

Chris Marzuk,

Greenlawn

There is a great sickness in our country and it is our obsession with guns. The Supreme Court has affirmed the right of Americans to own guns, but somehow this has been turned on its head and made us all vulnerable to mass murder. It seems that a deranged individual can legally purchase a weapon and mow down scores of citizens. Are the rights of gun owners more important than those of shooting victims? Every time there is a mass shooting, let’s lower the American flag to half staff and keep it there for two weeks. Odds are, the flag will never fly high again. No more thoughts and prayers from politicians. Strict national gun regulation is the only hope to begin these address these horrific events.

Tom Horan,

Yaphank

President Donald Trump pledged Monday to work in a bipartisan manner to “truly make America safer and better for all.” Does this mean a ban on assault weapons? Ha!

Too many people dead and still too many guns available. When will we do what is necessary?

Mental health issues, hate and anger always have been with us and sadly always will be. We can work on those issues, but it will be quite a while before even minimal improvement is seen.

Let’s immediately work on a ban of assault weapons. Do we care enough about our families, loved ones, ourselves and our country to do this? We must press elected and appointed officials, corporations and groups, for their support. Vote out and boycott those who don’t.

Steve Boyce,

Dix Hills

We can blame the NRA or politicians who prevent sensible gun laws, but the real blame goes to the millions of Americans who say they want laws to protect our children and citizens from guns, but continue to vote for politicians, mostly Republican, who prevent this legislation from being passed!

The NRA’s Political Victory Fund political action committee rates politicians on a scale of F (the worst) through A-plus. The NRA makes its ratings hard to find for nonmembers, but in February, a Washington Post analysis found that 52 senators had at least an A-minus rating from the NRA — 48 Republicans and four Democrats.

Julian Esposito,

Levittown

