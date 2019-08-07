TODAY'S PAPER
Letter: Medicare benefits can come with costs to recipients

Reader letters to Newsday for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a health care

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a health care bill news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: Bloomberg/Andrew Harrer

By Newsday Readers
I’m annoyed that some people discussing “Medicare for all” fail to acknowledge that many seniors pay for Medicare insurance, as well as for supplemental coverages. Not all parts of Medicare are free [“5 take-aways from Democratic debates,” News, Aug. 2].

Many recipients have yearly deductibles and individual co-payments. They contribute to prescriptions, including deductibles and co-payments, and are limited to which medications are covered and their quantity.

Many seniors have growing bills, but a greater percentage of their shrinking incomes goes to insurance, doctors, hospitals, medical supplies, nursing care, etc.

I believe the public tends to be unaware of this. The media have a responsibility to educate the public.

Tinna Kopelow,

  Lynbrook

Saddened by the death of Gulotta

I am so deeply saddened to read of the passing of Thomas Gulotta, under whose dynamic administration I served as commissioner of mental health [“Thomas Gulotta, ex-Nassau County exec, dies at 75,” News, Aug. 6].

His intelligence and empathy for those in need was strong. He had a constant commitment to the belief that his government should always be ready to serve. It is hard to say goodbye. My condolences to the family of a rare person.

Isidore Shapiro,

  Tucson, Arizona

From 1983 to 1987, I considered Tom Gulotta not only my boss, but my friend.

Working as a member of his staff when he was presiding supervisor of the Town of Hempstead was a wonderful experience. I handled special projects and manned a hotline to receive public questions and concerns.

During one of his campaigns, I asked him about criticism he got for showing up at so many birthday parties, charity events and block parties. I never forgot his answer: “It matters to the one whose birthday it is. That’s all that matters to me. If me showing up makes that birthday a bit more special, or perhaps an extra buck or two was raised at an event because I was there, it’s my only goal.”

I learned so much from an elected official of the people who had one of the warmest smiles and greatest handshakes. Rest in peace, Boss.

Tom Karlya,

  Surfside Beach, S.C.

Editor’s note: The writer was a 57-year resident of Long Island.

