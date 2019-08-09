Letter: Big Pharma fears drug-price controls

The story “Battling high drug costs” [News, Aug. 3] is a welcome explanation of the scourge of high drug prices in the United States. But what amazes me is how uninformed many folks are about the economics of the drug market!

A simple scan of a “manufacturer’s” prescription bottle will show that many brand-name and generic drugs today come from either India or China! In some cases, they are simply repackaged here.

I wonder whether the pharmacist interviewed for the article, a man concerned about the quality and efficacy of imported drugs, understands that much of his inventory already has been imported, with fewer and fewer drugs being made here. All he has to do is inspect a random sampling of the wholesale bottles from his shelves.

Finally, a Long Island man interviewed at the end of the article hits the nail on the head: Drug price controls, and possibly price rollbacks, a political third rail, are the only solution to the unwarranted and rampant price increases we’ve seen in the past few years.

Why the dramatic price increases? Big Pharma is deathly afraid of the only solution to this problem.

Peter Kelley,

Centerport

The families didn’t match the headline

The word “single” means only one, but the story “Stretching a single income” [Family, July 24] featured four families, three of which appear to have second incomes from various sources — disability payments, part-time work, child support and children working, respectively.

Calling these “single income” families is deceptive and propagates the illusion that the high cost of living on Long Island is manageable on one income. It is not.

Without a robust social safety net, all of the hard-working families presented are one crisis away from poverty. The fact that you did not depict true single-income families is telling. Please honor the profound struggle of the thousands of Long Island families that require children’s wages, multiple jobs, and work weeks of 70 to 80 hours to “make it work” with more truthful coverage.

Eileen Bowman,

Great River