OpinionLetters

Letter: Limits on firearms threaten all rights 

A Remington rifle and handgun on display at

A Remington rifle and handgun on display at Chuck's Firearms in Atlanta, Georgia on Feb. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By Newsday Readers
Print

I write in opposition to the Aug. 9 editorial, “Nation on edge seeks security.”

The editorial board favors red-flag laws to allow temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger and bans on semi-automatic firearms. I strongly disagree.

In an essay in The Wall Street Journal on Aug. 6, Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz warned us about the dangers of red-flag legislation. The professor ended his comments by saying, “But when government starts taking away some rights in the interest of safety, all rights are at risk.” I fully agree!

James G. Collins, Floral Park

Editor’s note: The writer is Long Island director of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association.

