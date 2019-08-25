TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionLetters

Letter: Concern about Nassau comptroller

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Aug. 23, 2019

Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, who had resigned

Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, who had resigned as Long Beach city manager in January 2018, on Nov. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Newsday Readers
I felt sick when I read your story “Records: Extra sick pay” [News, Aug. 18], regarding an apparent $6,640 overpayment of termination pay to Jack Schnirman, who resigned as Long Beach city manager after he was elected Nassau County comptroller.

In public comments, Schnirman presents himself as a pillar of integrity who accurately reported all of his unused sick time. He said that to his understanding, all leave payments were proper. Nonsense. Essentially, he blames the staff and payroll departments for miscalculating the amounts due.

You have to ask, if he truly believed the amounts were correctly computed, why didn’t he sign his termination pay agreements stipulating that the payments were correct? And if he did not sign the agreements, why were the payments made?

One shudders to think what could happen with Schnirman monitoring the finances of Nassau County.

Arthur M. Shatz,

   Oakland Gardens

