Letter: Laws make us safer. Why not with guns?
Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Aug. 23, 2019
A reader worries that “when government starts taking away some rights in the interest of safety, all rights are at risk” [“Limits on arms threaten all rights,” Letters, Aug. 18].
I don’t know about you, but I am more than happy that the government has taken away my rights to: Go 100 mph on the Long Island Expressway. Not wear seat belts. Practice medicine without a license. Beat up my wife and children. Spray certain poisonous insecticides. I could go on, but you get the idea.
Why does it seem that guns are the only dangerous item that gets an exception from sane safety rules?
Richard Beckman,
Merrick
