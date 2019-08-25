TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
OpinionLetters

Letter: Laws make us safer. Why not with guns?

Reader letters to Newsday for Sunday, Aug. 23, 2019

People gather for an event called a 'Recess

People gather for an event called a 'Recess Rally' meant to push the United States Senate to pass gun control legislation in New York on Aug. 18, 2019. Photo Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/JUSTIN LANE

By Newsday Readers
Print

A reader worries that “when government starts taking away some rights in the interest of safety, all rights are at risk” [“Limits on arms threaten all rights,” Letters, Aug. 18].

I don’t know about you, but I am more than happy that the government has taken away my rights to: Go 100 mph on the Long Island Expressway. Not wear seat belts. Practice medicine without a license. Beat up my wife and children. Spray certain poisonous insecticides. I could go on, but you get the idea.

Why does it seem that guns are the only dangerous item that gets an exception from sane safety rules?

Richard Beckman,

   Merrick

By Newsday Readers

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Democratic presidential hopefuls (L-R) author and writer Marianne Dobie: We don't need this gauntlet
Second World War veteran Galina Kasimirowna Ganysh weeps O'Reilly: Who will protect our original works?
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a health care Filler: Why not single-payer food, shelter?
Circa 1800: Slaves picking cotton on a plantation. Young: A revisionist narrative of slavery
Then-President Barack Obama and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel Bromund: Why Europe should look inward
Concert goers attend the Woodstock Music and Arts Dobie: Soundtrack for a revolution
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search