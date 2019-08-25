Letter: Laws make us safer. Why not with guns?

A reader worries that “when government starts taking away some rights in the interest of safety, all rights are at risk” [“Limits on arms threaten all rights,” Letters, Aug. 18].

I don’t know about you, but I am more than happy that the government has taken away my rights to: Go 100 mph on the Long Island Expressway. Not wear seat belts. Practice medicine without a license. Beat up my wife and children. Spray certain poisonous insecticides. I could go on, but you get the idea.

Why does it seem that guns are the only dangerous item that gets an exception from sane safety rules?

Richard Beckman,

Merrick