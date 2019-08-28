Who says President Donald Trump is not tremendously brilliant? He wants to buy Greenland [“Another week, another Trump reality show,” Editorial, Aug. 23]!

Who could object? At the same time, he could all but guarantee his reelection. Here’s how: The United States swaps Greenland, the world’s largest island, and Denmark gets California and Hawaii. It’s tremendously brilliant! We would go back to a simpler flag with 48 states. The Democrats would stand to lose the state with the most electoral votes, and Barack Obama would really become a foreigner!

It’s tremendous. The United States would get four times the land area in the deal (granted, most of it is covered in ice, at least for now), and Trump would assure himself four more years.

Steven Blasko,

Ridge

At an annual assembly this month in Scottsdale, Arizona, 662 national leaders of orders of Catholic sisters of the Leadership Conference for Women Religious sent a letter to President Donald Trump beseeching him to end all divisive rhetoric. Sisters of the dioceses of Brooklyn and Rockville Centre added our voices to this letter.

“We expect our president, and all who serve this nation as leaders, to be always mindful of the common good and the dignity of . . . every person,” we wrote. “You hold a position that has the potential to inspire the best of every one of us, and we ask you to use this unique status to bring about healing and never seek to create division . . .

“The problem is not our many differences or passionate disagreements. Those differences are our greatest strength; those disagreements are opportunities for growth. It is how we handle those inevitable conflicts that spells the difference between building the common good and destroying the bonds that bind this nation . . .

“In his address to the U.S. Congress in 2015, Pope Francis invited our political leaders to promote respect for the dignity of every human person and to renew their commitment to a spirit of cooperation . . . We promise to never cease raising our voices on behalf of the common good.”

Sister Catherine Sheehan,

Islip

Editor’s note: The writer is provincial of the Daughters of Wisdom and co-chair of the Long Island Leadership Conference of Women Religious.

A football player with tremendous luck

I felt sorry for NFL quarterback Andrew Luck having the bad luck of being so oft-injured that he feels compelled to retire from pro football at age 29 — that is, until I realized he has earned nearly $100 million to play a game he loves [“Colts’ Luck, 29, retiring,” Sports, Aug. 25]. Meantime, millions of people work 30 to 40 years and barely total $1 million in earnings. Luck should cherish his good luck in having his athletic talent — and now being able to live the rest of his life without further injuries from football.

Richard Siegelman,

Plainview

Thoughts on 2020 race for president

I read with interest Michael Dobie’s column on the primary mess [“We don’t need this gauntlet,” Opinion, Aug. 25]. It used to be that a party’s presidential candidate was chosen at the summer convention. Now those conventions are just big parties. Instead of reforming the primary process, how about going back to the convention process?

William Morse,

East Patchogue

As a lifelong Democrat, I am encouraged to see a growing enough-is-enough faction of the Republican Party, starting with former White House aide Anthony Scaramucci’s public outcry to people like former Govs. John Kasich and William Weld to run against President Donald Trump in 2020 [“Scaramucci: Replace Trump,” News, Aug. 13]. The GOP nomination is sure to go to Trump. I believe that if Democrats don’t believe their party’s nominee can win, enough of us would vote for a reasonable and responsible Republican who would run as an independent and beat Trump.

Annette Daiell,

Roslyn

Workers in trades deserve our respect

It is time that we change the terminology for service and trade occupations from “middle-skills.” In the Aug. 22 news story “New emphasis on trades,” the superintendent of the Nassau Board of Cooperative Educational Services describes middle-skills jobs as those “that require more than a high school diploma, yet less than a college degree.”

We surely don’t want to hire a middle-skilled plumber, electrician or HVAC technician. Nor do we want to entrust our safety and security to a middle-skilled police officer, firefighter, transit worker or emergency medical technician. Academia, while essential for some occupations, does not completely define our society. Many university courses are not geared to making us high-skilled at anything.

We should respect our farmers, truckers, health care workers, service and construction persons, etc., who keep society functioning. Face it: We love when highly skilled trades people show up to solve our First World problems.

Jeanne Browne,

Long Beach