Letter: Long Island really has four counties

The article “New pub for Brooklyn” [Business, Aug. 29], says Blue Point Brewing Co.’s new establishment “marks the first time the beer maker has opened an operation outside of Long Island.”

Last time I checked a map, Long Island was composed of four counties: Suffolk, Nassau, Kings (Brooklyn) and Queens. How could the new pub not be on Long Island?

When I moved to Long Island in 1970, I noticed this odd division of Long Island along the Nassau-Queens border and asked native Long Islanders why they considered themselves a separate entity. A friend who was born and raised in Bayside once quipped he’d never set foot on Long Island. When I told him he had lived there his entire life, he just gave me a blank stare.

Mike Swedenberg,

Franklin Square

Society can find middle ground

As a retired philosophy professor trained in logic and critical reasoning, I am appalled at the illogic and faulty reasoning that are applied to current political and moral debates: for instance, the absurd claim that either we do absolutely nothing about restricting guns or else they will come and take away all guns from all gun owners. This commits the fallacy of false dichotomy — the assumption that it’s either A or B, nothing in between [“Limits on arms threaten all rights,” Letters, Aug. 18].

Common sense entails that we can work out reasonable restrictions on, say, assault rifles, and still not take away the rights of law-abiding sportsmen and hunters.

Also, there is the fallacy of the slippery slope — the assumption that once you give even an inch, someone inevitably will take a mile. Nothing in nature or reasoning mandates that this will happen.

Likewise, with health care policy: Either we have a total government-run single-payer system or we have total market domination by private, profit-making insurance companies. Again, a false dichotomy. Why can’t we have both private insurance and an expanded government public option for those who need or want it?

Until we move away from a steady diet of fallacious claims, aimed at scoring political victories, our country will never reasonably and fairly conceptualize our urgent problems and find solutions.

Richard Hart,

Smithtown

Editor’s note: The writer taught philosophy at Bloomfield College in New Jersey for 30 years.