New York recently enacted the monumental Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and if our leaders are serious about building a green economy, they will not allow the Williams Co. to build a pipeline to transport fracked gas under New York Harbor [“Business groups urging Cuomo to approve gas pipeline,” News, Aug. 29].

It was just in 2015 that Long Islanders came out in force to reject fracked gas and the Port Ambrose liquefied natural gas facility off Jones Beach.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo must use his authority to stop the Williams pipeline and instead invest in solar, small-scale wind power and heat-pump technology to meet our energy needs.

Anne Lotito-Schuh,

Babylon

Editor’s note: The writer a volunteer for the Long Island Progressive Coalition, a political advocacy group.